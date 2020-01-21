Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flexible Packaging Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flexible packaging by material technology (plastic film based flexible packaging, aluminium based flexible packaging, paper based flexible packaging, and bio plastic based flexible packaging), application, and region.
The technologies in flexible packaging have undergone significant change in recent years, with semi flexible packaging to advance flexible packaging. The rising wave of new technologies such as bio plastics based flexible packaging are creating significant potential in food and beverage, cosmetic and toiletries, and healthcare applications, due to their better protection and recycling benefits.
In this market, various technologies, such as plastic film based flexible packaging, aluminium based flexible packaging, paper based flexible packaging, and bio plastic based flexible packaging technologies are used in various applications. Growing demand for bio-based PLA films in various applications and increased shelf life of the products are creating new opportunities for various flexible packaging technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in flexible packaging market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flexible Packaging Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in flexible packaging market.
Lucintel study finds that flexible packaging technology is forecast to grow at 3% during next five years.
Plastic film is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Bemis Company, Mondi, Huhtamaki Group, Amcor Limited, and BASF are among the major players in the flexible packaging market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the flexible packaging technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Plastic Film based Flexible Packaging
- Aluminium based Flexible Packaging
- Paper based Flexible Packaging
- Bio Plastic based Flexible Packaging
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Food and beverage
- Plastic Film
- Aluminium
- Paper
- Bio Plastic
- Healthcare
- Plastic Film
- Aluminium
- Paper
- Bio Plastic
- Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Plastic Film
- Aluminium
- Paper
- Bio Plastic
- Other
- Plastic Film
- Aluminium
- Paper
- Bio Plastic
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Flexible Packaging Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
