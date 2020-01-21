Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flexible Packaging Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flexible packaging by material technology (plastic film based flexible packaging, aluminium based flexible packaging, paper based flexible packaging, and bio plastic based flexible packaging), application, and region.

The technologies in flexible packaging have undergone significant change in recent years, with semi flexible packaging to advance flexible packaging. The rising wave of new technologies such as bio plastics based flexible packaging are creating significant potential in food and beverage, cosmetic and toiletries, and healthcare applications, due to their better protection and recycling benefits.

In this market, various technologies, such as plastic film based flexible packaging, aluminium based flexible packaging, paper based flexible packaging, and bio plastic based flexible packaging technologies are used in various applications. Growing demand for bio-based PLA films in various applications and increased shelf life of the products are creating new opportunities for various flexible packaging technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in flexible packaging market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flexible Packaging Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in flexible packaging market.

Lucintel study finds that flexible packaging technology is forecast to grow at 3% during next five years.

Plastic film is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Bemis Company, Mondi, Huhtamaki Group, Amcor Limited, and BASF are among the major players in the flexible packaging market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the flexible packaging technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Plastic Film based Flexible Packaging

Aluminium based Flexible Packaging

Paper based Flexible Packaging

Bio Plastic based Flexible Packaging

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Food and beverage

Plastic Film

Aluminium

Paper

Bio Plastic

Healthcare

Plastic Film

Aluminium

Paper

Bio Plastic

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Plastic Film

Aluminium

Paper

Bio Plastic

Other

Plastic Film

Aluminium

Paper

Bio Plastic

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Flexible Packaging Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type