Autonomous Data Platform Market growth projection to 2024 available in the latest report

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle, DvSum, Teradata, AWS, MapR, IBM, Ataccama, Cloudera, Gemini Data,Qubole, Denodo, Paxata, Datrium, Alteryx, Zaloni
This study considers the Autonomous Data Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-premises
Cloud
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunication and Media
Government
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Autonomous Data Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Autonomous Data Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Autonomous Data Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Autonomous Data Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Autonomous Data Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global Autonomous Data Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Autonomous Data Platform by Players
4 Autonomous Data Platform by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Autonomous Data Platform Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Oracle
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Autonomous Data Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Oracle Autonomous Data Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Oracle News
11.2 DvSum
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Autonomous Data Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 DvSum Autonomous Data Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 DvSum News
11.3 Teradata
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Autonomous Data Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Teradata Autonomous Data Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Teradata News
11.4 AWS
