Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flexible PCB Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flexible PCB by technology type (single sided, double sided, multi-layer flex, and rigid flex circuits), application, and region.

The technologies in flexible PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional single sided flexible circuit to advanced multi-layer and rigid-flex flexible circuit. The rising wave of rigid-flex circuit technology are creating significant potential in various telecommunication and medical applications, and driving the demand for flexible PCB technologies.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In flexible PCB market, various technologies, such as single sided, double sided, multi-layer, and rigid flex circuits are used in various applications. Increasing demand for FPC in the telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various flexible PCB technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in flexible PCB market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flexible PCB Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in flexible PCB market.

Lucintel study finds that flexible PCB technology is forecast to grow at 5% during next five years.

Single sided flexible circuit is the largest segment of this market and rigid-flex circuit technology is growing at above average growth. LG Innotek, Amphenol APC, Multi Circuit Boards Ltd., Epec, Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik, Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co., Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc., 3M, and Cirexx International are among the major technology providers in the flexible PCB market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the flexible PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Single Sided

Double Sided

Multi-Layer Flex

Rigid Flex Circuits

Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Aerospace Single Sided Double Sided Multi-Layer Flex Rigid Flex Circuits

Telecommunications Single Sided Double Sided Multi-Layer Flex Rigid Flex Circuits

Automotive Single Sided Double Sided Multi-Layer Flex Rigid Flex Circuits

Medical Single Sided Double Sided Multi-Layer Flex Rigid Flex Circuits

Consumer Electronics Single Sided Double Sided Multi-Layer Flex Rigid Flex Circuits



Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations Flexible PCB Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type