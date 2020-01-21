Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flow Sensor Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flow sensor by technology type (coriolis, differential flow, ultrasonic, vortex, and magnetic), application, and region.

The technologies in flow sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional differential flow sensing to advanced ultrasonic sensing technology. The rising wave of new technologies, such as ultrasonic and magnetic are creating significant potential in power generation applications, and driving the demand for flow sensor technologies.

In flow sensor market, various technologies such as coriolis, differential flow, ultrasonic, magnetic, and vortex sensor are used to measure a flow rate. Increasing demand of flow sensors in oil and gas industries and growing need to monitor and control the flow are creating new opportunities for various flow sensor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in flow sensor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Flow Sensor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in flow sensor market.

Lucintel study finds that flow sensor market is forecast to grow at 7% during next five years.

Differential pressure technology is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Trumeter, SMC Corporation, GEMS Sensors, Honeywell, Flowline, Panasonic, Qualtek Electronics Corp.

are among the major technology providers in the flow sensor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the flow sensor market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Coriolis

Differential Flow

Ultrasonic

Vortex

Magnetic

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Power Generation Coriolis Differential Flow Ultrasonic Vortex Magnetic

Water and Wastewater Coriolis Differential Flow Ultrasonic Vortex Magnetic

Paper and Pulp Coriolis Differential Flow Ultrasonic Vortex Magnetic

Chemical Coriolis Differential Flow Ultrasonic Vortex Magnetic

Food and Beverage Coriolis Differential Flow Ultrasonic Vortex Magnetic

Oil and Gas Coriolis Differential Flow Ultrasonic Vortex Magnetic

Others Coriolis Differential Flow Ultrasonic Vortex Magnetic



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Flow Sensor Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type