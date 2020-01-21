On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market scrutinized in the new analysis

On-shelf availability solution market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2447.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6019.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

With the rapid growth of industrialization from the past few years, the demand for on-shelf availability solutions is also increasing. APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region on the back of the developing economies, steady growth, and rising adoption of innovative and advanced technologies. Atlas Technology Group, IBM Corporation discussed in a new market research report

Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. The adoption of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is high.

The deployment of on-shelf availability solutions has increased in Asian countries over the period owing to the investment as well as initiatives taken by the government for the development in the retail industry. Asia is referred as the growth engine of the global economy with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…tech_10257

The retail industry in Asian economies is growing with an exponential rate. With the rising demand for consumer goods such as consumer electronics and home appliances, many manufacturing companies are making significant investment to expand in the Indian retail space.

For instance, Walmart Investments Cooperative U. A. has invested approx. US$ 37.68 Mn in Wal-Mart India Pvt.

Ltd. Furthermore, Max Hypermarket India partnered with Auchan Group, a French retail giant, to establish franchise hypermarket stores in India. Both retailing companies have planned to open 12–15 new stores annually throughout various states across India.

The presence of consumer electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and others, is changing the scenario of the retail industry. Such a positive outlook of the retail industry in Asian countries is projected to upsurge the growth of retail stores, and therefore, installation of OSA solution is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

China holds the largest share in the APAC on-shelf availability solutions market.



The on-shelf availability solutions market in the APAC region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

GLOBAL On-Shelf Availability Solution MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market by Component

Solution

Services

Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market by End-User

CPG Manufacturers

Retailers

Suppliers

Others

Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Technology Group

BeMyEye Holdings Ltd

IBM Corporation

Market6, Inc.

Retail Solutions, Inc

Retail Velocity

SAP SE

Shelfie Pty Ltd

Tech Mahindra Limited

Verix, Inc.