Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Occupancy Sensor Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global occupancy sensor by technology type (passive infrared (PIR), ultrasonic, dual technology, and other technology), application, and region.

The technologies in occupancy sensors market have undergone significant change in recent years, with occupancy sensors evolving from wired to wireless technology. The rising wave of new technologies, such as passive infrared (PIR) and dual technology are creating significant potential for advanced occupancy sensors in residential and commercial applications, and driving the demand for occupancy sensor technologies.

In occupancy sensor market, various technologies, such as PIR, ultrasonic, and dual technology are used for control electric lighting, temperature, and ventilation system. Increasing demand for energy-efficient devices and government policies towards energy saving are creating new opportunities for various occupancy sensor technologies.

Lucintel study finds that occupancy sensor market is forecast to grow at 15% during next five years.

Passive infrared technology (PIR) technology is largest segment of the occupancy sensor market and is growing at above average growth. Legrand, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Signify, Actuity Brands, Leviton Manufacturing, Lutron Electronics, Honeywell, Hubbell Incorporated, Texas Instruments, OSRAM LICHIT AG, SIEMENS, Alan Manufacturing, Enerlites, Functional Devices, Crestron Electronics, Hager Group, and Brück Electronic are among the major technology providers in the occupancy sensor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the occupancy sensor technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

