Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Neuroprosthetic Market discussed in a new research report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global neuroprosthetic by technology type (deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, and sacral nerve stimulation), application, and region.

The technologies in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspxhas undergone significant change in recent years, with cochlear implant based neuroprosthetic to spinal cord stimulation based neuroprosthetic. The rising wave of new technologies such as vagus nerve stimulation and spinal cord stimulation technology are creating significant potential for advanced neuroprosthetic devices in various medical platforms due to its benefits of reduction in the frequency of seizures and/or less medication with anti-seizure drugs.

In neuroprosthetic market, various technologies such as deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation technologies are used in the motor neuron disorders, physiological disorders, and cognitive disorders applications. Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as traumatic brain injury, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, rise in geriatric population, and increase in healthcare expenditure are creating new opportunities for various neuroprosthetic technologies.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in neuroprosthetic market.

Lucintel study finds that neuroprosthetic technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

Spinal cord stimulation is the largest segment of this market. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Cyberonics are among the major players in the neuroprosthetic market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the neuroprosthetic technology by technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Deep Brain Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Motor Neuron Disorders Deep Brain Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Physiological Disorders Deep Brain Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Cognitive Disorders Deep Brain Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Neuroprosthetic Technologies

Companies/ Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type