Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Gas Sensor Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global carbon nanotube by technology type (electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared imaging, laser, holographic, and zirconia), application, and region.
The technologies in gas sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional catalyst combustion type to advanced infrared imaging sensor. The rising waves of new technologies, such as photoionization detectors and infrared imagine are creating significant potential for advanced gas sensor in various automotive and consumer applications and driving the demand for gas sensor technologies.
To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.
In gas sensor market, electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared imaging, laser, holographic, and zirconia technologies are used in various end use industries. Stringent government regulation for employee health and safety, growing demand for miniaturized wireless sensors, and increasing awareness regarding air quality control among users are creating new opportunities for various gas sensor technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in gas sensor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Gas Sensor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in gas sensor market.
Lucintel study finds that gas sensor market is forecast to grow at 8% during next five years.
Infrared imaging technology is the largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth. City Technology, Dynament, Alphasense, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, SenseAir, Figaro Engineering, Membrapor, and Sensirion are among the major technology providers in the gas sensor market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the gas sensor market by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared Imaging
- Laser
- Holographic
- Zirconia
Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared Imaging
- Laser
- Holographic
- Zirconia
- Medical
- Oil and Gas
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared Imaging
- Laser
- Holographic
- Zirconia
- Automotive and Transportation
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared Imaging
- Laser
- Holographic
- Zirconia
- Food and Beverages
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared Imaging
- Laser
- Holographic
- Zirconia
- Metal and Mining
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared Imaging
- Laser
- Holographic
- Zirconia
- Consumer Electronics
- Electrochemical
- Photoionization Detectors
- Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
- Catalytic
- Infrared Imaging
- Laser
- Holographic
- Zirconia
- Others
Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations Gas Sensor Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Lucintel, the premier global market research and management consulting firm creates your equation for growth - whether you need to understand market dynamics, identify new opportunities or increase your profitability. Lucintel team of trusted industry experts for materials and manufacturing industries have executed over hundreds of consulting projects for clients, ranging from small, emerging organizations up to multinational companies such as 3M, Audi, BASF, Cytec, DSM, Eastman, GE, H ...