Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Gas Sensor Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global carbon nanotube by technology type (electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared imaging, laser, holographic, and zirconia), application, and region.

The technologies in gas sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional catalyst combustion type to advanced infrared imaging sensor. The rising waves of new technologies, such as photoionization detectors and infrared imagine are creating significant potential for advanced gas sensor in various automotive and consumer applications and driving the demand for gas sensor technologies.

In gas sensor market, electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared imaging, laser, holographic, and zirconia technologies are used in various end use industries. Stringent government regulation for employee health and safety, growing demand for miniaturized wireless sensors, and increasing awareness regarding air quality control among users are creating new opportunities for various gas sensor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in gas sensor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Gas Sensor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in gas sensor market.

Lucintel study finds that gas sensor market is forecast to grow at 8% during next five years.

Infrared imaging technology is the largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth. City Technology, Dynament, Alphasense, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, SenseAir, Figaro Engineering, Membrapor, and Sensirion are among the major technology providers in the gas sensor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the gas sensor market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared Imaging

Laser

Holographic

Zirconia

Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Water & Wastewater Treatment Electrochemical Photoionization Detectors Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor Catalytic Infrared Imaging Laser Holographic Zirconia Medical

Oil and Gas

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared Imaging

Laser

Holographic

Zirconia

Automotive and Transportation

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared Imaging

Laser

Holographic

Zirconia

Food and Beverages

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared Imaging

Laser

Holographic

Zirconia

Metal and Mining

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared Imaging

Laser

Holographic

Zirconia

Consumer Electronics

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared Imaging

Laser

Holographic

Zirconia

Others

Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations Gas Sensor Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type