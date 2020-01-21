Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Motion Sensor Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global motion sensor by technology type (MEMS gyroscope, MEMS accelerometer, MEMS magnetometer, MEMS combo, infrared sensor, ultrasonic sensor, microwave sensor, and others), application, and region.

The technologies in motion sensormarket have undergone significant change in recent years, from narrow coverage area to wider coverage area. The rising wave of new technologies, such as infrared and microwave are creating significant potential for advanced motion sensor in home security and automotive applications, and driving the demand for motion sensor technologies.

In motion sensor market, various technologies, such as MEMS gyroscope, MEMS accelerometer, MEMS magnetometer, MEMS combo, infrared, ultrasonic, microwave, dual technology, and tomographic sensors are used for monitoring device movement. Increasing penetration of motion sensors in smartphone and tablets, growing interactive motion gaming, and increasing safety and security features in the automotive industry are creating new opportunities for various motion sensor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in motion sensor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Motion Sensor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in motion sensor market.

Lucintel study finds that motion sensor market is forecast to grow at 5% during next five years.

MEMS gyroscope is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, TDK InvenSense, Bosch Sensortec, Memsic, and Kionix are among the major technology providers in the motion sensor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for motion sensor technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

MEMS Gyroscope

MEMS Accelerometer

MEMS Magnetometer

MEMS Combo

Infrared Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Microwave Sensor

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Consumer Electronics MEMS Gyroscope MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Magnetometer MEMS Combo Infrared Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Microwave Sensor Others

Automotive MEMS Gyroscope MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Magnetometer MEMS Combo Infrared Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Microwave Sensor Others

Aerospace & Defense MEMS Gyroscope MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Magnetometer MEMS Combo Infrared Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Microwave Sensor Others

Healthcare MEMS Gyroscope MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Magnetometer MEMS Combo Infrared Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Microwave Sensor Others

Industrial Electronics MEMS Gyroscope MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Magnetometer MEMS Combo Infrared Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Microwave Sensor Others

Others MEMS Gyroscope MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Magnetometer MEMS Combo Infrared Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Microwave Sensor Others



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Motion Sensor Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type