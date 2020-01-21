Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Graphene Market discussed in a new research report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global graphene by technology type (chemical vapor deposition, carbon nanotube unzipping, epitaxial growth on sic, micromechanical exfoliation, reduced graphene oxide, and liquid phase exfoliation), application, and region.

The technology in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx has undergone significant change in recent years, from graphene nanoplatelets to Monolayer & bilayer graphene. The rising wave of new technologies, such as reduced graphene oxide and carbon nanotube unzipping are creating significant potential in electronics, c omposites, and energy applications, due to high mechanical strength, very high electron mobility, and superior thermal conductive properties.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In graphene market, various technologies, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), carbon nanotube unzipping, epitaxial growth on SIC, micromechanical exfoliation, reduced graphene oxide, and liquid phase exfoliation are used to manufacture graphene for various applications. Increasing demand for graphene in electronics, telecommunication, automotive and aerospace industry, and favorable government initiatives are creating new opportunities for various graphene technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in graphene market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Graphene Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in graphene market.

Lucintel study finds that graphene technology is forecast to grow at 42% during next five years.

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Graphenea, XG Sciences, Vorbrck Materials, Haydale Limited, Graphene Laboratories, CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem, Bluestone Global Tech, Angstron Material, and ACS Material are among the major players in the graphene market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the graphene technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Carbon Nanotube Unzipping

Epitaxial Growth on SIC

Micromechanical Exfoliation

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Liquid Phase Exfoliation

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Electronics

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Carbon Nanotube Unzipping

Epitaxial Growth on SIC

Micromechanical Exfoliation

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Liquid Phase Exfoliation

Composites

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Carbon Nanotube Unzipping

Epitaxial Growth on SIC

Micromechanical Exfoliation

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Liquid Phase Exfoliation

Energy

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Carbon Nanotube Unzipping

Epitaxial Growth on SIC

Micromechanical Exfoliation

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Liquid Phase Exfoliation

Other

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Carbon Nanotube Unzipping

Epitaxial Growth on SIC

Micromechanical Exfoliation

Reduced Graphene Oxide

Liquid Phase Exfoliation

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Graphene Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type