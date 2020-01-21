Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Graphene Market discussed in a new research report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global graphene by technology type (chemical vapor deposition, carbon nanotube unzipping, epitaxial growth on sic, micromechanical exfoliation, reduced graphene oxide, and liquid phase exfoliation), application, and region.
The technology in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx has undergone significant change in recent years, from graphene nanoplatelets to Monolayer & bilayer graphene. The rising wave of new technologies, such as reduced graphene oxide and carbon nanotube unzipping are creating significant potential in electronics, c omposites, and energy applications, due to high mechanical strength, very high electron mobility, and superior thermal conductive properties.
In graphene market, various technologies, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), carbon nanotube unzipping, epitaxial growth on SIC, micromechanical exfoliation, reduced graphene oxide, and liquid phase exfoliation are used to manufacture graphene for various applications. Increasing demand for graphene in electronics, telecommunication, automotive and aerospace industry, and favorable government initiatives are creating new opportunities for various graphene technologies.
Lucintel study finds that graphene technology is forecast to grow at 42% during next five years.
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Graphenea, XG Sciences, Vorbrck Materials, Haydale Limited, Graphene Laboratories, CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem, Bluestone Global Tech, Angstron Material, and ACS Material are among the major players in the graphene market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the graphene technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
