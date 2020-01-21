Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Micro-LED Market investigated in the latest research

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global micro- LED by technology (epi wafer and chip technology solution, transfer technology solution, and full color technology solutions), application, and region.
The technologies in micro- LED have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional LED to advance micro-LED’s. The rising wave of new technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology are creating significant potential in display application, and driving the demand for micro-LED.
In micro-LED market, various technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology solution, transfer technology solution, and full color technology solutions are used in the display and lighting applications. Increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smart watches and mobile devices and increasing demand for foldable displays are creating new opportunities for various micro- LED technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in micro- LED market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Micro LED Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in micro- LED market.
Lucintel study finds that micro- LED technology is forecast to grow at 60% during next five years.
Apple, Oculus VR, Sony, Samsung, X-Celeprint, Epistar, GLO AB, VerLASE Technologies, JBD, and Aledia are among the major players in the micro- LED market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the micro-LED market by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
- Transfer Technology Solution
- Full Color Technology Solutions
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Display
- Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
- Transfer Technology Solution
- Full Color Technology Solutions
- Lightening
- Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
- Transfer Technology Solution
- Full Color Technology Solutions
- Other
- Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution
- Transfer Technology Solution
- Full Color Technology Solutions
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Micro-LED Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
