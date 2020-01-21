Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Micro-LED Market investigated in the latest research

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global micro- LED by technology (epi wafer and chip technology solution, transfer technology solution, and full color technology solutions), application, and region.

The technologies in micro- LED have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional LED to advance micro-LED’s. The rising wave of new technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology are creating significant potential in display application, and driving the demand for micro-LED.

In micro-LED market, various technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology solution, transfer technology solution, and full color technology solutions are used in the display and lighting applications. Increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smart watches and mobile devices and increasing demand for foldable displays are creating new opportunities for various micro- LED technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in micro- LED market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Micro LED Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in micro- LED market.

Lucintel study finds that micro- LED technology is forecast to grow at 60% during next five years.

Apple, Oculus VR, Sony, Samsung, X-Celeprint, Epistar, GLO AB, VerLASE Technologies, JBD, and Aledia are among the major players in the micro- LED market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the micro-LED market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution

Transfer Technology Solution

Full Color Technology Solutions

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Display Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution Transfer Technology Solution Full Color Technology Solutions

Lightening Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution Transfer Technology Solution Full Color Technology Solutions

Other Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution Transfer Technology Solution Full Color Technology Solutions



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Micro-LED Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type