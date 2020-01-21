Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Guidewire Market described in a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global guidewire by material technology (nitinol based guidewire, stainless steel based guidewire, and hybrid based guidewire), application, and region.

The technologies in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx have undergone significant change in recent years, with stainless steel based guidewire to hybrid guidewire. The rising wave of new technologies such as nitinol and hybrid material technology are creating significant potential for advanced guidewire in various medical platforms due to its excellent pushability and torquability.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In guidewire market, various material technologies such as nitinol, stainless steel, and hybrid technologies are used in the coronary, peripheral, urology, neurovascular, and gastroenterology applications. Increasing target disease incidence and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures are creating new opportunities for various guidewire technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in guidewire market and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Guidewire Market”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in guidewire market.

Lucintel study finds that guidewire technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2024.

Stainless steel is the largest segment of this market. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, C.R.

Bard, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and Angiodynamics are among the major players in the guidewire market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the guidewire technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Nitinol Based Guidewire

Stainless Steel Based Guidewire

Hybrid Based Guidewire

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Coronary Nitinol Based Guidewire Stainless Steel Based Guidewire Hybrid Based Guidewire

Peripheral Nitinol Based Guidewire Stainless Steel Based Guidewire Hybrid Based Guidewire

Urology Nitinol Based Guidewire Stainless Steel Based Guidewire Hybrid Based Guidewire

Neurovascular Nitinol Based Guidewire Stainless Steel Based Guidewire Hybrid Based Guidewire

Gastroenterology Nitinol Based Guidewire Stainless Steel Based Guidewire Hybrid Based Guidewire

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Guidewire Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology