Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Microfiber Market described in a new report

The technologies in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspxhave undergone significant change in recent years, from ultra-fine fibers to PVA infused microfiber. The rising wave of new technologies, such as polyamide based microfiber is creating significant potential in cleaning cloth and synthetic leather applications, due to their soft, durable, electrostatic, and filtering properties.
In microfiber market, various technologies, such as polyester based microfiber and polyamide based microfiber technologies are used in the cleaning cloth and synthetic leather applications. Increasing demand for reliable and eco-friendly materials for cleaning in different industries and growth in demand for eco-friendly synthetic leather are creating new opportunities for various microfiber technologies.
Lucintel study finds that microfiber technology is forecast to grow at 3% during next five years.
Polyester is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Toray Industries, Kuraray, Huafon Group, 3M, Freudenberg Group, Eastman, Kolon Group, Welcron, Asahi Kasei, and Seiren Group are among the major players in the microfiber market.
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Polyester based microfiber
- Polyamide based microfiber
- Others
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Cleaning Cloth
- Polyester based microfiber
- Polyamide based microfiber
- Others
- Synthetic Leather
- Polyester based microfiber
- Polyamide based microfiber
- Others
- Others
- Polyester based microfiber
- Polyamide based microfiber
- Others
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Microfiber Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
News From
