Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Microfiber Market described in a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global microfiber by material technology (polyester based microfiber, polyamide based microfiber, and others), application, and region.

The technologies in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspxhave undergone significant change in recent years, from ultra-fine fibers to PVA infused microfiber. The rising wave of new technologies, such as polyamide based microfiber is creating significant potential in cleaning cloth and synthetic leather applications, due to their soft, durable, electrostatic, and filtering properties.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In microfiber market, various technologies, such as polyester based microfiber and polyamide based microfiber technologies are used in the cleaning cloth and synthetic leather applications. Increasing demand for reliable and eco-friendly materials for cleaning in different industries and growth in demand for eco-friendly synthetic leather are creating new opportunities for various microfiber technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in microfiber market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Microfiber Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in microfiber market.

Lucintel study finds that microfiber technology is forecast to grow at 3% during next five years.

Polyester is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Toray Industries, Kuraray, Huafon Group, 3M, Freudenberg Group, Eastman, Kolon Group, Welcron, Asahi Kasei, and Seiren Group are among the major players in the microfiber market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the microfiber technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Polyester based microfiber

Polyamide based microfiber

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Cleaning Cloth

Polyester based microfiber

Polyamide based microfiber

Others

Synthetic Leather

Polyester based microfiber

Polyamide based microfiber

Others

Others

Polyester based microfiber

Polyamide based microfiber

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Microfiber Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type