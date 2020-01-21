Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the HDI PCB Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global HDI PCB by technology type (4-6 layer, 8-10 layer, and 10+ layer), application, and region.
The technologies in HDI PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, traditional low density to advance high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as 10+ layer technology are creating significant potential in smartphone, tablets, and automotive applications, and driving the demand for HDI PCB technologies.
In HDI PCB market, various technologies, such as 4-6 layers, 8-10 layers, and 10+ layers are used in various applications. Growth in consumer electronics, miniaturization of electronic devices, increasing demand for high performance PCBs, and growing adoption of advanced electronics and safety measures in the automotive are creating new opportunities for various HDI PCB technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in HDI PCB market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the HDI PCB Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in HDI PCB market.
Lucintel study finds that HDI PCB market is forecast to grow at 7% during next five years.
4-6 layers technology is the largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth. Siemens AG, Compeq Manufacturing Co.
Ltd., TTM Technologies, Inc., Unimicron, AT&S, Ibiden Group, SEMCO, Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., Tripod Technology Corp., DAP Corporation, and Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd are among the major technology providers in the HDI PCB market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the HDI PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- 4-6 Layer
- 8-10 Layer
- 10+ Layer
Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- Smartphone and Tablets
- 4-6 Layer
- 8-10 Layer
- 10+ Layer
- Telecom/Datacom
- 4-6 Layer
- 8-10 Layer
- 10+ Layer
- Computer
- 4-6 Layer
- 8-10 Layer
- 10+ Layer
- Consumer Electronics
- 4-6 Layer
- 8-10 Layer
- 10+ Layer
- Automotive
- 4-6 Layer
- 8-10 Layer
- 10+ Layer
Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations HDI PCB Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
