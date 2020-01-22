Skin Packaging Market is projected to reach $9.67 Billion, at a CAGR of 4.94% - Forecast to 2020

[219 Pages Report] Skin Packaging Market report categorizes the Global market by Material (Plastic films, Paper & Paperboard, Others), Type (Carded, Non-carded), Heat Seal Coating (Solvent-based, Water-based, others), & Application (Food, Consumer goods, Industrial goods, others

According to the new market research report "Skin Packaging Market by Material (Plastic films, Paper & Paperboard, Others), Type (Carded, Non-carded), Heat Seal Coating (Solvent-based, Water-based, others), & Application (Food, Consumer goods, Industrial goods, others) - Global Forecast to 2020”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the skin packaging market is projected to reach USD 9.67 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2015 to 2020.



Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…d=70226116



The market defines and segments the global skin packaging market with analyses and forecasting of the global market size for skin packaging. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors of the market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges.



The market is segmented and the market sizes are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The key countries are covered and their market sizes have been forecasted for each region.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Skin Packaging Market"



212 - Tables

66 - Figures

219 - Pages



Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Skin Packaging Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…d=70226116



The skin packaging market is mostly driven by the growing packaging and food industry, manufacturing activities, and the increase in spending by end consumers for packaged products. Rising concerns about the environment and stringent regulations towards packaging waste are encouraging manufacturers to increase their investment in R&D activities to develop sustainable packaging materials.

This is likely to drive the demand for skin packaging because of its cost-effective features which require less resources for packaging and prevent food loss by extending the shelf life of the food product.



The Asia-Pacific region accounted for around 35% of the total market share in terms of value, followed by Europe and North America.



Some of the key players in the market include Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Bemis Company, Inc.

(U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and WestRock Company (U.S.).



Get This Report @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchas…d=70226116



Bundle Reports:





Aseptic Packaging Market Protective Packaging Market Thermoform Packaging Market Pet Food Packaging Market Insulated Packaging Market



Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: www.marketsandmarkets.com/Request…d=70226116