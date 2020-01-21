Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market described in a new market report

The reports cover key developments in the electronic data interchange (EDI) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. Top players Cleo, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, Optum Inc, SPS Commerce, Cerner Corporation
Pune, January, 2020 – Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component (Solution, Services); Type (Direct EDI, EDI via AS2, EDI via VAN, Mobile EDI, Web EDI, EDI outsourcing, Others); Industry (BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Others) and Geography. Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) refers to the electronic exchange of business documents using a standard format.
Some of such documents include invoices, purchase orders, shipment notices, and customs documents, among others.
Interesting? Apply for a sample report: www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00019020
The leading industry players operating in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market - Cerner Corporation, - Change Healthcare LLC, - Cleo, - Dell Boomi, - GoAnywhere MFT, - IBM Corporation, - MuleSoft, LLC, - Optum Inc, - SPS Commerce, - True Commerce, Inc.
What is REGIONAL FRAMEWORK of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market?
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electronic data interchange (EDI) market based on various segments.
It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The electronic data interchange (EDI) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
What are Scope of market for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)?
The "Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronic data interchange (EDI) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electronic data interchange (EDI) market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, industry, and geography.
The global electronic data interchange (EDI) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electronic data interchange (EDI) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segmentations?
The global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market is segmented into component, type, and industry. The market on the basis of component is bifurcated into solution and services.
The type segment of electronic data interchange (EDI) market is classified into direct EDI, EDI via AS2, EDI via VAN, mobile EDI, web EDI, EDI outsourcing, and others. The electronic data interchange (EDI) market by industry is categorized into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and others.
Key Points from TOC
- 12. ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE (EDI) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. CERNER CORPORATION
12.1.1. Key Facts
12.1.2. Business Description
12.1.3. Products and Services
12.1.4. Financial Overview
12.1.5. SWOT Analysis
12.1.6. Key Developments
12.2. CHANGE HEALTHCARE LLC
12.2.1. Key Facts
12.2.2. Business Description
12.2.3. Products and Services
“12.2.4. Financial Overview
12.2.5. SWOT Analysis
12.2.6. Key Developments
12.3. CLEO
12.3.1. Key Facts
12.3.2. Business Description
12.3.3. Products and Services
12.3.4. Financial Overview
12.3.5. SWOT Analysis
12.3.6. Key Developments
12.4. DELL BOOMI
12.4.1. Key Facts
12.4.2. Business Description
12.4.3. Products and Services
12.4.4. Financial Overview
12.4.5. SWOT Analysis
12.4.6. Key Developments
Continue…
Direct Order This Report:
www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00019020
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.