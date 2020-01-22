New release: Metal Detector Market report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global metal detector by technology type (very low frequency, multi frequency, and pulse induction), application, and region.

The technologies in metal detector market have undergone significant change in recent years, with electrically balanced coil to radio based detectors. The rising wave of pulse induction technology are creating significant potential for advanced metal detectors in security and countermine applications, and driving the demand for metal detector technologies.

In this market, various technologies such as, very low frequency (VLF), multi frequency (MF), and pulse induction (PI) are used in metal detector for safety and security in different applications. Increasing terrorism activities and increasing stringency in government compliances in various sectors to maintain high level of security and safety are creating new opportunities for various metal detector technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in metal detector market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Metal Detector Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in metal detector market.

Lucintel study finds that metal detector market is forecast to grow at 5% during next five years.

Very Low Frequency (VLF) technology is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth.

Mettler Toledo, Codan, CEIA, Garrett Metal Detectors, Eriez Manufacturing, Loma Systems, Valiant Industries, Eriez Manufacturing, and DIBAL are among the major technology providers in the metal detector market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the metal detector market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Very Low Frequency (VLF)

Multi Frequency (MF)

Pulse Induction (PI)

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Industrial Very Low Frequency (VLF) Multi Frequency (MF) Pulse Induction (PI)

Security Very Low Frequency (VLF) Multi Frequency (MF) Pulse Induction (PI)

Consumer Very Low Frequency (VLF) Multi Frequency (MF) Pulse Induction (PI)

Countermine Very Low Frequency (VLF) Multi Frequency (MF) Pulse Induction (PI)

Others Very Low Frequency (VLF) Multi Frequency (MF) Pulse Induction (PI)



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Metal Detector Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

