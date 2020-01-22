Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Hot Melt Adhesive Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global hot melt adhesive by polymer technology (ethylene vinyl acetate based hot melt adhesive, styrene block copolymers based hot melt adhesive, polyolefin based hot melt adhesive, polyurethane based hot melt adhesive, and other), application, and region.

The technologies in hot melt adhesive has undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional adhesives to advanced hot melt adhesives. The rising wave of new technologies such as polyolefin based hot melt adhesive and ethylene vinyl acetate based hot melt adhesive are creating significant potential in packaging and disposable hygiene applications, due to its high cohesion strength, aesthetic appeal and low VOC emission.

In this market, various technologies such as ethylene vinyl acetate based hot melt adhesive, styrene block copolymers based hot melt adhesive, polyolefin based hot melt adhesive, and polyurethane based hot melt adhesive are used in various applications. Increasing demand from the packaging and disposable hygiene applications, and the rising environmental concerns regarding solvent-borne adhesives are creating new opportunities for various hot melt adhesive technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in hot melt adhesive market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Hot Melt Adhesive Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in hot melt adhesive market.

Lucintel study finds that hot melt adhesive technology is forecast to grow at 6% during next five years.

Ethylene vinyl acetate based hot melt adhesive is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, DowDupont, and Sika are among the major players in the hot melt adhesive market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the hot melt adhesive technology by polymer technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Polymer Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Packaging

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Disposable Hygiene Products

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Automotive

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Construction

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Bookbinding

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Others

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate based Hot Melt Adhesive

Styrene Block Copolymers based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyolefin based Hot Melt Adhesive

Polyurethane based Hot Melt Adhesive

Other

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Hot Melt Adhesive

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type