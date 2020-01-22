Growth Opportunities in the Epigenetic Market investigated in the latest research

Trends, opportunities and forecast in epigenetic market to 2024 by product (enzymes, instruments and consumables, bisulfite conversion kits, reagents, and bioinformatics tools), application (oncology and non oncology), end use industry (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others), technology (DNA methylation, histone methylation, histone acetylation, large noncoding RNA, microRNA modification, chromatin structures, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/epigene…arket.aspx market looks promising with opportunities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The epigenetic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are surge in prevalence of cancer, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in epigenetics research, and availability of government funding.

In this market, enzymes, instruments and consumables, kits, reagents, and bioinformatics tools are used to make changes to the function and/or regulation of molecules, without altering their primary sequences. Kits is the largest segment.

Within the epigenetic market, oncology is the largest application due to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide.

North America is the largest market over the forecast period due to research activities on epigenetics by government funding, presence of advanced healthcare facilities, and continual advancements in diagnostic procedures.

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad, New England Biolabs, Agilent, and Qiagen are among the major manufacturers of the epigenetic market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the epigenetic market by product, application, end use industry, technology, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Epigenetic Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the epigenetic market by product, application, end use industry, technology, and region as follows:

By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Enzymes

Instruments and Consumables

Kits

Reagents

Bioinformatics Tools

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Oncology

Non Oncology

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Others

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Noncoding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin structures

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India

Rest of the World (ROW) Brazil

