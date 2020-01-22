Engine Driven Welders Market movements by trend analysis, growth status and revenue expectation forecast to 2026

Top Players in Engine Driven Welders Market include ESAB, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Shindaiwa, The Lincoln Electric Company, MOSA, Denyo Co Ltd., Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd

The global Engine Driven Welders Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period. In the base year i.e. 2019, the global market pegged US$ 1010.6 and is expected to reach US$ 1402.4 Mn by the forecast year i.e.

2026. This information was published in a report, titled “Engine Driven Welders (Generators) For Heavy Industrial Applications Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” provides key insights into the factors enabling growth in the market. Engine driven welders offer better productivity and low fuel consumption.

Top Key Players:

The Lincoln Electric Company

ESAB

MOSA

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Denyo Co Ltd.

Shindaiwa

Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd.

“Top Players Are Focusing on Improvements in Welding Equipment to Expand their Portfolio”

Companies are planning to develop advanced engine driven welders such as portable engine driven welding machine to get work done more effectively and efficiently. These machines are designed such that there is no compromise on quality or productivity.

Engine Driven Welders Market Segmentation:

By Welding Current Less Than 300 Amp

300-500 Amp

500 Amp and above By Engine Brand Kubota

Kohler

Perkins

Yanmar CO. LTD

DEUTZ AG

Others (Mitsubishi, CAT, Cummins, Honda) By End Use Application Mining

Pipeline

Construction

Others By Region North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

“North America Market Witnesses Attractive Growth with the Introduction of Advanced Mechanized Processes”

Among regions, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global engine driven welder (generators) for heavy industrial applications market. Rising government budgets from key countries and the launch of new products are expected to create growth opportunities for the market in this region.

In addition to this, introduction of advanced mechanized processes for engine driven generators is driving the market in North America. This is further resulting in the effective reduction of labor cost, and speedier work.

The market in North America covered value of US$ 348.1 Mn in the year 2018 and will continue to lead the market, as per the report.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness demand for engine driven welders in the coming years. This is primarily attributed to the renovation and retrofitting of old technologies and increasing government budgets to ensure better infrastructure.

Moreover, the region covered the value of US$ 283.6 Mn in the year 2018.

“Technological Advancements in Engine Driven Generators Drives the Market”

The rising demand for engine powered welding machines among consumers is driving the engine driven welder (generators) for heavy industrial applications market. Technological advancements in engine driven welder machines include wireless remote technology, which helps to maintain the consistency in welder machine quality.

The demand for welding machines in different sectors such as construction, automotive, and mining is likely to remain high in the forecast years. Increasing government support is expected to augment demand for welding machines for pipelines over the next few years.

Also, increasing spending on construction fields is likely to act as a potential growth trigger in the market by 2026. Engine driven welders work can be replaced as a backup generator at the time of power failures.

These factors, as per the report, are expected to stimulate growth in the market between 2019 and 2026.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Emerging Trends of Market Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors

Key Technological Trends and Developments Global Engine Driven Welders Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Welding Current (US$ Mn) Less than 300 Amp 300 – 500 Amp 500 Amp and above

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Engine Brand (US$ Mn) Kubota Kohler Yanmar Co., Ltd. Deutz AG Others (Cummins, CAT, Mitsubishi, etc.)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use Application (US$ Mn) Mining Pipeline Construction Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



North America Engine Driven Welders Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Welding Current (US$ Mn)

TOC Continued…!

