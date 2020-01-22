Laser Diode Market competitive benchmarking and regions analysis available in the latest report

The Global Laser Diode market accounted for US$ 6.1 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025, to account for US$ 17.7 Bn in 2025.

The key driving factors for the global laser diode market includes advantages of laser diode over other technologies, growth in electronics and healthcare industries, government policies mandating the use of laser technology in the engraving and marking of products, and others. The laser diode market is fragmented with a large number of existing players dominating their respective regions globally. ASML Holding N.V., Axcel Photonics, Inc., Coherent, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Newport Corporation discussed in a new market research report

Market participants are seeking to gain increased market share through product differentiation. In addition, the key players in this market are constantly trying to reduce equipment cost in terms of manufacturing in order to escalate their profit margins and to integrate across the value chain to gain further profits.

Recently, companies have been switching from gas lasers to ultrafast lasers since the consumers are seeking compact and sealed systems that are automated and computer-controlled. Thus, compact gas lasers such as air-cooled ion laser are expected to be phased out altogether in the near future.

Thus, these sealed system lasers offer a reliable source of energy and are expected to replace the traditional laser systems.

Major Players include ASML Holding N.V., Axcel Photonics, Inc., Coherent, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Newport Corporation, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Trumpf GmbH + Co.

Laser Diode Market Insights

Advantages of laser diodes over other technologies are fuelling the demand for laser diode market

Laser diodes are quickly becoming a crucial part of advanced technologies and are being utilized in applications such as communications, CD players, laser printers, laser pointers, research & development, and industrial processing machinery. Laser diodes are compact in weight and size, work on low power supplies, have low maintenance, high efficiency, and a wide beam angle.

Thus, laser diodes possess various advantageous features as compared to conventional laser systems such as helium-neon gas types and ruby. There are several other advantages inherent in laser diodes such as larger lifetime, lower cost of ownership, and high-quality background discharge light as compared to other conventional laser sources.

Thus, these factors cumulatively account as significant drivers for the laser diode market globally.

Growth in electronics and healthcare industries are significantly driving laser diode market

The increasing use of digital signage in restaurants and departmental stores, storage devices such as CD, DVD, Blu-ray discs, laser scanning, and laser printing has led to the growing use of laser diodes across a number of end-user verticals. Furthermore, advancements in display technologies across the globe are also among the primary drivers of the laser diode market.

In addition, the quick growth of laser diodes in electronic and automotive industries across the world acts as a key driver for the laser diode market. The commercial and industrial uses of laser diodes have risen significantly in recent times.

Features such as optical characteristics, small size, and ruggedness of laser diodes have allowed many new uses to be commercialized.

GLOBAL LASER DIODE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Doping Material

AlGaInP

GaN

GaAlAs

InGaN

Others

By Wavelength

Blue Laser Diode

Blue-Violet Laser Diode

Infrared Laser Diode

Red Laser Diode

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Diode Type

Bar Laser Diodes

Stack Laser Diode

Single Emitter Laser Diode

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



