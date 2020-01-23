Global Greenhouse Film Market professional survey report just published

Global Greenhouse Film Market 2019 : Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2026

Greenhouse films are frames used to cover crops cultivated in the greenhouse. The greenhouse films are used to protect the plants from harsh and fluctuating weather conditions.

There are various greenhouse films available in the markets which are used based on type and requirement of crops.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

The major drivers/restraints of the global greenhouse films market are

Increase in the number of the global population

Increasing urbanization

Rising food demand globally

Less usage of water in crop cultivation

Enhanced crop quality

Increasing focus of government organizations on agricultural sector

Technological advancements in farming method

Rising demand for greenhouse protected cultivation

Additional expenditure

High labor cost restrains the market growth over the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

The Global Greenhouse Film Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Essen Multipack Ltd., Central Worldwide Co., Ltd., Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co., Ltd., Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Agriplast SRL, Berry Global Group, Inc., Lumite, Inc., and The Dow Chemicals Company

Market Segmentation

Global Greenhouse Film Market has been divided into the following segments

Based on Type Segment: Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and Others

Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and Others Based on Width Segment: 5M, 7M, 9M, and Others

5M, 7M, 9M, and Others Based in Thickness Segment: 80<200 microns, 200 microns and >200 microns

80<200 microns, 200 microns and >200 microns Based in Application Segment: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals and Others

Major Highlights of the Global Greenhouse Film Market

The Low-Density Polyethylene segment accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018

North America accounted as highest revenue generated region and captured a major market share in 2018 in the greenhouse film market

The market growth was accelerated by growing urbanization and increasing population. Increasing demand for controlled environment to produce crops and technological advancements boost the regional market growth

Asia-Pacific accounted to grow at fastest-pace, owing to significant growth in population, technical expertise in agriculture sector and government participation in same in countries of Asia-Pacific support the regional growth in the market during the forecast period

In 2017, Ginegar Plastic Products, signed an agreement to acquire 60% of the issued shares of Flextech, a company based in Italy. This acquisition will help Ginegar to find opportunities that will boost the company’s production capacity and help to increase its presence in other parts of the world