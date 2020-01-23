Global Greenhouse Film Market professional survey report just published

Global Greenhouse Film Market 2019 : Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2026
Greenhouse films are frames used to cover crops cultivated in the greenhouse. The greenhouse films are used to protect the plants from harsh and fluctuating weather conditions.
There are various greenhouse films available in the markets which are used based on type and requirement of crops.
Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints
The major drivers/restraints of the global greenhouse films market are
- Increase in the number of the global population
- Increasing urbanization
- Rising food demand globally
- Less usage of water in crop cultivation
- Enhanced crop quality
- Increasing focus of government organizations on agricultural sector
- Technological advancements in farming method
- Rising demand for greenhouse protected cultivation
- Additional expenditure
- High labor cost restrains the market growth over the forecast period.
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Vendors
The Global Greenhouse Film Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Essen Multipack Ltd., Central Worldwide Co., Ltd., Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co., Ltd., Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Agriplast SRL, Berry Global Group, Inc., Lumite, Inc., and The Dow Chemicals Company
Market Segmentation
Global Greenhouse Film Market has been divided into the following segments
- Based on Type Segment: Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and Others
- Based on Width Segment: 5M, 7M, 9M, and Others
- Based in Thickness Segment: 80<200 microns, 200 microns and >200 microns
- Based in Application Segment: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals and Others
Major Highlights of the Global Greenhouse Film Market
- The Low-Density Polyethylene segment accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018
- North America accounted as highest revenue generated region and captured a major market share in 2018 in the greenhouse film market
- The market growth was accelerated by growing urbanization and increasing population. Increasing demand for controlled environment to produce crops and technological advancements boost the regional market growth
- Asia-Pacific accounted to grow at fastest-pace, owing to significant growth in population, technical expertise in agriculture sector and government participation in same in countries of Asia-Pacific support the regional growth in the market during the forecast period
- In 2017, Ginegar Plastic Products, signed an agreement to acquire 60% of the issued shares of Flextech, a company based in Italy. This acquisition will help Ginegar to find opportunities that will boost the company’s production capacity and help to increase its presence in other parts of the world
