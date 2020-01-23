Business-to-Business E-commerce Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

2020 Research Report on Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Business-to-Business E-commerce industry.

Key Players: Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, NetSuite.

The report pinpoints on the leading market competitors with explaining Business-to-Business E-commerce company profile depends on SWOT analysis to illustrate the competitive nature of the Business-to-Business E-commerce market globally. Even more, the report consists of company recent Business-to-Business E-commerce market evolution, market shares, associations and level of investments with other Business-to-Business E-commerce leading companies, monetary settlements impacting the Business-to-Business E-commerce market in recent years are analyzed.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The report focuses on global major leading Business-to-Business E-commerce Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Business-to-Business E-commerce industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Geographically, this report is categorized into various main regions, including sales, proceeds, market share and expansion Rate (percent) of Business-to-Business E-commerce in the following areas, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

- Buyer-oriented E-commerce

- Supplier-oriented E-commerce

- Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

- Intermediary-oriented e-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

- Small and Medium Enterprise

- Large Enterprise

- Small and medium enterprise is the greatest segment of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

