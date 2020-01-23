Growth Opportunities in the Body Composition Analyzer Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in body composition analyzer market to 2024 by equipment (bio-impedance analyzers, dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP), and hydrostatic weighing (HWD)), end use (hospitals, fitness centers, academic & research centers, and home users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

According to a market report published by Lucintel, the future of the body composition analyzer market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, fitness centers, academic and research centers, and home users. The body composition analyzer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are rapid growth in the obese population and increasing, prevalence of metabolic disorders, increasing government initiatives to encourage a healthy lifestyle, and technological advancements.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/body-co…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, bio-impedance analyzers, dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP), and hydrostatic weighing (HWD) are the major equipment used to calculate different components such as minerals, fat, protein, and body water. Bio-Impedance analyzer is the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing investments made by the government and the rise in the number of health clubs.

Omron, Hologic, GE Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody, Seca, Bodystat, Rjl Systems, Jawon Medical, and Cosmed are among the major manufacturers in the body composition analyzer market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the body composition analyzer market by equipment, end use, and region.

Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled " Body Composition Analyzers Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the body composition analyzer market by equipment , end use, and region as follows:

By Equipment [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Bio-Impedance Analyzers

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP)

Hydrostatic Weighing (HWD)

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Hospitals

Fitness centers

Academic & Research Centers

Home users

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom France Germany Spain Italy

Asia-Pacific China India Japan

Rest of the World (ROW) Brazil

