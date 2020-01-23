Global Cognitive Assessment Market interpreted by a new report

According to this study, over the next five years the Cognitive Assessment market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1843.7 million by 2025, from $ 1431.3 million in 2019.
Global Cognitive Assessment Market Forecasts 2020-2025 & Explore information Globally by Leading Top Key #Companies:- Pearson, SBT Human(s) Matter, Medavante-ProPhase, Lumos Labs, Cogstate Ltd, VeraSci (NeuroCog Trials), Quest Diagnostics, Signant Health, Thomas International, ImPACT Applications, Cognifit, Savonix, Cambridge Cognition and Others.
Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users
Segmentation by product type:
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
- Software is the main type for Cognitive Assessment, with a 49.40% revenue market share.
Segmentation Application:
- Clinical Research
- Scientific Research
- Corporate Training and Recruitment
- Others
- Clinical Research remained the largest application field, followed by Scientific Research and Corporate Training.
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil
- APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia
- Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain
- Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
