Global Dairy Alternatives Market to witness a revenue boost during 2019-2026

Global Dairy Alternatives Market 2019: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Dairy alternative based food and beverages are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant-based sources. Lactose intolerant and vegan individuals are increasingly consuming dairy alternative based food and beverages.

There are wide variety of food and beverages available in the market, prepared from milk, derived from sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut, and others. Popularly consumed dairy alternative based products are milk, ice cream, cheese, butter, and others.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

Increasing awareness about the benefits of dairy alternative products and growth in vegan population are the major factors boosting the demand for the dairy alternative based products

Rising health consciousness

Rise in disposable income, and awareness towards chemical free products are factors positively affecting the market

Higher cost compared to conventional milk and milk based products as well as prominence of low-cholesterol, and low-fat conventional milk and milk based products have emerged to be major challenges for the players operating in the market

The market is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities owing to the rising lactose intolerance and increasing demand for soy, rice, and almond milk proteins in the global market

Innovation in sources and flavors of dairy alternative based food & beverages is to unfold opportunity for the players operating in the market

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

The Global Dairy Alternatives Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

WhiteWave Foods Company

Blue Diamond Growers

SunOpta Inc.

Earth's Own Food Inc.

Living Harvest Foods Inc.

Kikkoman Corporation

Rebel Kitchen

Organic Valley

Panos Brands LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Eden Foods Inc

Market Segmentation

Global Dairy Alternatives Market has been divided into the following segments

Source

o Soy

o Almond

o Rice

o Other Sources

Application

o Food (Spread, Creamer, Yogurt, Tofu, Others)

o Beverages(Dairy Alternative Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and others)

Distribution Channel

o Large Retail

o Small Retail

o Specialty Store

o Online

