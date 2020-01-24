Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to reach $480.19 million by 2024 according to a new research report

The Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled ‘Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market − Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024’, the smart irrigation controllers market was estimated at $207.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $480.19 million by 2024. The market is projected to witness the compound annual growth rate of 15% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

The market growth is largely attributed to the increasing demand for water conservation, smart agricultural practices, and demand for precision agriculture across the globe.

Browse More than 38 Data Tables and 91 Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market”

With the introduction of IoT, the agriculture industry is undergoing a revolution in the coming years. The integration of sensors in traditional irrigation controllers has led to a proper analysis of a large amount of weather and soil data.

With the help of software to provide landscape owners and growers with information to manage the water demand and the corresponding schedules. Earlier, the use of smart irrigation controllers was limited; however, with rapid advancements in technology, the applications of smart irrigation controllers have gradually increased.

Additionally, the use of smart irrigation was only prevalent in developed countries.

However, developing countries have also realized its importance. In countries such as China and India, the wide-scale use of smart irrigation controllers has led to the rapid adoption of smart irrigation solutions.

The governments of several countries have realized the need and advantages of these technologies, and thus, their initiatives to promote smart irrigation is expected to further drive the growth in the market.

BIS Research Report: bisresearch.com/industr…arket.html

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst at BIS Research, “Initiatives taken by the various governments to promote water conservation across the globe, increase in the farming operational cost coupled with the growing demand of smart irrigation solutions to enhance farm productivity, are the factors supporting the growth of smart irrigation controllers. Smart agriculture solutions such as smart irrigation can help in achieving this demand by optimizing agricultural practices, minimizing waste, conserving water, and providing timely agricultural advisory”.

The result of the emerging strategies and developments are already surging the market in the form of product launches and developments since 2016. The majority of the companies preferred entering into mergers and acquisitions to enhance their presence, while the relatively less adoptive strategies comprised business expansions, and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

For instance, in March 2019, Rain Bird Corporation launched a new DIY in-ground sprinkler with click-n-go hose connect. In March 2018, Rachio Inc., a smart sprinkler company delivering easy-to-use technology to improve residential irrigation efficiency, launched Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and Rachio 3 Wireless Flow Meter in its water management product portfolio.

Report: bisresearch.com/request…e=download

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the smart irrigation controllers ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 20+ leading companies across the supply chain.

Key profiles include Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim, Rachio Inc., Weathermatic, Green IQ, and Nelson Irrigation, among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the global smart irrigation controllers market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the market during the forecast period?

What are the key trends and opportunities influencing the growth of the market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by different segments of the market during the forecast period from 2019-2024, on the basis of type, including weather-based controllers and soil- based controllers end-user Industry including agriculture and non-agriculture industry region, including North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the smart irrigation controllers market on the basis of analyses of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?