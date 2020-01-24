Sales Intelligence Market interpreted by a new report

The Playout Solutions Market report comprises of various segments linked to Technology industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success.

Sales intelligence combines technologies, applications, and practices for collection, integration, analysis, and presentation of information vital to the business from the sales point of view. The methods of integrating analytics have immensely helped in gaining valuable insights.

Increased competitions and growing rates of data decay are key factors contributing to the growth of sales intelligence solutions. An increasing number of small & medium enterprises are moving to these platforms for lead generations and sales closure, creating a favorable landscape in the forecast period.



Top Key Players Sales Intelligence Market

• DiscoverOrg

• Dun & Bradstreet

• EverString Limited

• Infogroup

• InsideView Technologies

• LeadGenius

• LinkedIn

• List Partners

• RelPro

• Zoho Corporation



The sales intelligence market is projected to grow profoundly in the forecast period on account of the enhanced focus of enterprises on adopting analytics-based solutions to achieve customer targeting and connect rates. The increasing popularity of data-rich solutions in sales conversion is further propelling the growth of the sales intelligence market.

However, complexities associated with maintaining data integrity is a restricting factor for market growth. Nonetheless, automation of the pre-sales process using artificial intelligence and machine learning offers symbolic growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.



The "Global Sales Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of sales intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography.

The global sales intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sales intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



