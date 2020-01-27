[PDF] Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis | Top players BASF SE, Kamira OYJ, Amcon, Ovivo, Ecolab Incorporated

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the industrial sludge treatment chemicals sector. The projections for the period 2015-2022 have been included along with factors affecting the sludge treatment facility.

New York, January, 2020 – Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Disinfectants) and Application (Personal care & chemicals, Metal processing, Oil & gas, Food & beverages, Pulp & paper) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 – 2022. Competitive Intelligence on few prominent manufacturers of sludge treatment chemicals provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the sludge treatment chemicals sector.

The leading players in the sector have adopted product launch as the key developmental strategies in order to expand their business horizons across different geographies.

Top key players profiled in the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market include are - BASF SE,Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Ovivo Inc., Accept a Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Beckart Environment, The Dow Chemical Company, Hubbard-Hall Inc.

What is REGIONAL FRAMEWORK of Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market?

In terms of application, the sector has been segmented into food & beverages, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper, metal processing, oil & gas, automotive, paints & coatings, mining, and others. In 2015, food & beverage, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper and metal processing industry cumulatively consumed more than 50% of the total sector.

By Geography, the sector has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, North America consumed one third of the total sludge treatment chemicals as they adopt advanced sludge management technologies to reduce environmental losses.

However, Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2016-2022.

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of waste water. Pathogens, organic matters, chemicals, and microorganisms are different constituents of the sludge.

Besides, sludge also contains harmful agents, such as heavy metals, that adversely affect the environment and cause severe health issues when directly exposed. Therefore, sludge is to be treated before disposing into the environment.

The chemicals used at different stages of the treatment are termed as sludge treatment chemicals. Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, automotive and paper and pulp are the key consumers of these chemicals due to the large production of sludge while manufacturing.

The sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentations?

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing focus of different regulatory bodies for the reduction of sludge volume is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce sludge discharge have hampered the market growth. Sludge treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type as coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and others.

In 2015, coagulants occupied more than half of the market and are expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Coagulants are used for solid removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening and solids dewatering.

The cost effectiveness of coagulants would provide the growth opportunity of sludge treatment chemicals market.

