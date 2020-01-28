Cartesian Robot Market is expected to reach US$ 45,840.3 Mn in 2027

Cartesian robot Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Axis Type (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis); Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Others)

Latest market study on “Global Cartesian Robot Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Axis Type (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis); Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Others), The global cartesian robot market is accounted to US$ 5,840.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,007.9 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

ABB Ltd

Aerotech inc.

Akribis Systems

Bosch Rexroth AG

Denso Wave Incorporated

Epson America, Inc.

Gudel Group AG

Kuka AG

MKS Instruments

Suruga Seiki Co., Ltd.

The Report Segments the Global Cartesian Robot Market as follows:

Cartesian robots Market, by Axis Type

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

Cartesian robots Market, by Industry Verticals

Manufacturing

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

The Cartesian robot market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

Companies such as ABB, KUKA AG, Epson, Fanuc, and Yamaha Motor are aggressively investing in next-generation robotics technology.

The electrical & electronics industry is characterized by a high amount of fragility and requires the highest levels of precisions during the manufacturing process. Cut-throat competition in consumer electronics has driven manufacturers to produce the highest quality equipment with lower errors and minimal losses.

Volatile consumer electronics markets and dynamic changing demands from consumers have left little or no room for errors for the consumer electronics manufacturers.

Therefore, consumer electronics manufacturers look for high precision instruments and processes to be integrated into their manufacturing processes. Further, the rising demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and consumer electronic products has intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity.

According to Moore’s law, the size of the Integrated Circuits (IC) is shrinking in every 2 years, thus felicitating the usage of Cartesian robots to work on nanostructures. Creating circuit boards, inserting parts into injection molding, final assembly applications, CNC processes, and metal stamping are among the processes that are likely to be automated by electronics manufacturers.

For effective automation, these processes need great flexibility, speed, and precision through a robot system. However, ROI still acts as a hindrance to the market growth in the electronics industry.

With the decreasing prices of Cartesian robots, the market is anticipated to gain pace during the coming years.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Cartesian Robot market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

