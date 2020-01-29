Major Trends in OTA Testing Market discussed in a new research report

OTA Testing Market size Research Report, identifies new revenue opportunity in OTA Testing. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth of the OTA Testing industry based on offering, process, application, vertical, and region

The report "OTA Testing Market by Offering (Hardware, and Services), Technology (5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, and CDMA), Applications (Telecommunication & Consumer Devices, Automotive, Smart City, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2018 to USD 1.8 billion by 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%. The growing demand for low-power-consumption devices for machine-to-machine communication, along with low deployment cost drives the growth of OTA testing services and equipment.

with the advent of connected living and digitization, the market growth is likely to be driven by the ubiquitous testing of connectivity, inexpensive processing, sensors, and their ability to use the Internet.

Telecommunication and consumer devices segment to hold largest size during forecast period

OTA testing is a very critical in telecommunication and consumer devices. OTA testing has been implemented for technologies such as LTE, CDMA, and UMTS (WCDMA), as well as for all 4G, 3G, and 2G wireless products, including smartphones, feature phones, modules, IoT (M2M) devices, wireless routers,.

Researchers and telecommunications equipment manufacturers are collaborating to develop prototypes for OTA testing for successful implementation of these technologies across various parts of the ecosystem which as a result drive the commercialization cycle of 5G.

Services segment to hold largest share during forecast period

OTA testing services are necessary to predict real-world wireless device reliability, safety, and performance capabilities. The OTA testing of products that incorporate wireless technology is required by many standard organizations, carriers, vendors, and regulatory bodies.

OTA test has been standardized by CTIA and 3GPP to evaluate the end-to-end performance of single input single output (SISO) and multiple input multiple output (MIMO) devices.

OTA testing help reduce compliance complexity, remediate potentially costly design errors, and meet demanding global go-to-market schedules

LTE technology is expected to hold the largest market size of OTA testing market during forecast period

The growing market size of OTA testing in LTE can be attributed to the increasing use of LTE technologies across the telecommunications and consumer device application. OTA testing for LTE-M for IoT applications will further drive the LTE segment.

LTE-M, also known as LTE-MTC (machine-type communications), uses the same spectrum and base stations as LTE and enables true TCP/IP data sessions. LTE-M enables battery-powered devices to send and receive data online via telecommunication service providers such as Verizon or AT&T connection.

Key players in the OTA testing market include Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), UL (US), Microwave Vision (Paris), SGS (Switzerland), and CETECOM (Essen), among others.