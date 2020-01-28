Online Dating Services Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Global Online Dating Services Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Online Dating Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Online Dating Services market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Online Dating Services market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Badoo, eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

Online Dating Services Market by Services, Subscription and Demography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global online dating services market size was valued at $6,400 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,202.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, North America accounted for nearly 38.6% revenue share of the online dating services market.



Online dating service facilitates and creates platforms for its customers to find their significant other based on various parameters that these service providers take into consideration. The global online dating service market is segmented into services, subscription, demography, and region.



On the basis of services, the online dating services market is categorized into matchmaking, social dating, adult dating, and niche. Matchmaking is a process where the services provider facilitates the perfect match between two individuals, based on various factors such as personality, behavior, and earning status.

Social dating is predominantly a service targeting the youth, where one can opt to get into long term or any kind of nonmonogamous relationship. Niche dating consists of senior citizens or single parents as their target customers.



Based on subscription, the market is segregated into annually, quarterly, monthly, and weekly subscription. Among these subscription plans, quarterly subscription is most preferred and economical plan for its target customers.

Customers subscribe these online dating sites in the view of getting access to various lucrative offers and services that are being provided by these sites. Owing to higher rate of quarterly subscription among target customers, some major service providers strategize by coming up with lucrative offers and discounts.

www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=43348



In terms of demographic, the market is bifurcated into millennial and baby boomers for online dating services industry.



Majority of the customers, especially in their 20s, are reluctant to get into monogamous relationship in this phase of life, since they consider various factors such their career or any other extracurricular activities more important than getting into a long-term relationship. These kind of customers find consensual, nonmonogamous relationship more satisfying, both physically and psychologically.

Thus, online dating services serve as an ideal platform for these customers, facilitating casual dating to instant hookups. This has triggered the number of audiences for various online dating services.

Hence, in 2017, the millennial segment accounted for 70% of the share in the global online dating services market.



Provision of services such as matchmaking, social dating, or casual dating drives customers to sign up to social dating sites. However, some of the lucrative or customized services are limited to customers who subscribe by paying certain amount.

For unpaid customers, such services are restricted to certain extend.



With rise in internet penetration, increase in number of users has been witnessed on various social media sites. Some of the social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Tumblr, Snapchat, and others have witnessed significant surge in number of users from all around the globe.

Owing to this critical factor, various product and service providers strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies being adopted by various companies on imparting awareness about their service offerings among target customers on social media channels.

Geographical Breakdown based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and Market demand and supply scenarios. The report provides an in-depth insight into the global Online Dating Services Market industry covering all important parameters that cover Market Challenge, Driver, and Key Economic Indicators of Countries, Business Revenue Share, Distribution by Region, Downstream Consumer, and Cost Structure & Forecast.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Badoo, eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Services (Matchmaking, Social Dating, Adult Dating, and Niche Dating), Subscription (Annually, Quarterly, Monthly, and Weekly) and Demographics (Adult and Baby Boomer)

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables.

Key Questions Answered:

How much is the Online Dating Services Market worth?

At what Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be the Online Dating Services Market grows?

Which industry vertical segment is expected to be the most lucrative growth in the Online Dating Services Market forecast period?

Who are the top players in Online Dating Services Market?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

Which region or sub – segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the Online Dating Services market?

What are the key companies operating in the Online Dating Services market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

The report covers the following chapters

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Online Dating Services market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.



Chapter 1: Online Dating Services Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.



Chapter 2: Online Dating Services Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.



Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Online Dating Services.



Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Online Dating Services.



Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Online Dating Services by Regions.



Chapter 6: Online Dating Services Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).



Chapter 7: Online Dating Services Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Online Dating Services.



Chapter 9: Online Dating Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.



Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.



Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.



Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.



Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Report:

