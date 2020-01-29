Glass Insulation Market is projected to reach $58.71 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.6% according to a new research report

[149 Pages Report] Glass Insulation Market Analysis Report on Latest trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and more. Categorizing the global market by Application, Type, Region."

According to the new market research report "Glass Insulation Market by Type (Insulating Glass Unit, Glass Wool, Cellular Glass), Application (Non-Residential Construction, Residential Construction, Industrial, HVAC), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the glass insulation market is projected to reach USD 58.71 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016.



Leading players such as Owens Corning (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Johns Manville (U.S.) are focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and innovative products for non-residential construction, residential construction, and industrial applications, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.



The insulating glass units segment held the largest share of the global glass insulation market



The insulating glass units segment of the glass insulation market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Growing concerns about the environment, especially in countries such as China and India, will lead to the growth of this segment in these countries.

The governments of European countries are also supporting the development of energy-efficient green buildings, which is in turn contributes the growth of this unit.



Non-residential construction application held the largest share of the global glass insulation market



The non-residential construction application of the glass insulation market is expected to witness significant growth in coming years. Insulation helps these non-residential buildings in reducing heating & cooling loads, managing indoor climate temperature, reducing noise pollution, and hence creating a more environmentally sustainable building.

Growth in this segment has been fueled by changes in building codes for increased energy efficiency.



The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for glass insulation in 2015



The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for glass insulation in 2015, owing to the increasing demand for glass insulation products in developing economies, such as India and China. China is the leading consumer of glass insulation products in the Asia-Pacific region.



Companies in this region are investing in developing cost-competitive glass insulation products. The extensive growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific glass insulation market.



Key players operating in the glass insulation market include Owens Corning (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Johns Manville (U.S.), Knauf Insulation (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc.

(U.S.), Certain Teed Corporation (U.S.), and others.



