Levulinic Acid Market is projected to reach $32.5 Million, at a CAGR of 14.0% according to a new research report

[113 Pages Report] Levulinic Acid Market Analysis Report on Latest trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and more. Categorizing the global market by Application, Technology, Region.

According to the new market research report "Levulinic Acid Market by Application (Plasticizers, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), Technology (Acid Hydrolysis, Biofine), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the levulinic acid market is projected to reach USD 32.5 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% between 2016 and 2021.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing consumption of levulinic acid in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.



Among applications, the plasticizers segment is expected to lead the levulinic acid market during the forecast period



Based on application, the plasticizers segment accounted for a major share of the levulinic acid market in 2015. Plasticizers are organic esters that are used to provide more flexibility to plastics, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

PVC is used in several applications due to its low cost, durability, and versatility. Levulinic acid-derived ketal esters can be a potential replacement of phthalate-based plasticizers, which make majority of the world’s plasticizer market.

With increasing demand for renewable, phthalate-free plasticizers, particularly used in children toys, as well as for products that are used by humans, the demand for levulinic acid is expected to grow during the forecast period.



North America is expected to lead the levulinic acid market during the forecast period



North America accounted for the largest share of the levulinic acid market in 2015, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is one of the major consumers of levulinic acid in North America.

Increasing investments in organic materials by leading companies of the fast moving consumer goods industry for end-products, and rising demand for levulinic acid from pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries are expected to drive the North America levulinic acid market.



Major players in the levulinic acid market are Biofine International Inc. (U.S.), Avantium (Netherlands), GF Biochemicals Ltd.

(Italy), Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Simagchem Corporation (China), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

(China), Great Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China), and Anhui Herman Impex Co Ltd (China), among others.



This report offers an overview of market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the levulinic acid market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market across four regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The report categorizes the levulinic acid market on the basis of application and region. A detailed analysis of leading players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them has also been provided in the report.



