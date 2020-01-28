Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Bonding Film Suppliers interpreted by a new report

Over the years, the level of demand for bonding film has increased due to the increasing use in bonding films in different end-use industries, such as electrical and electronics and transportation. Bonding film is used for a variety of end-use industries, such as electrical and electronics, transportation, packaging, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in bonding film market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the bonding film market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand.

It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/bonding…rship.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

The major growth drivers for this market are the increased use of bonding films in transportation and aerospace industries and growing preference over conventional adhesives in high-end applications.

Firms that produce bonding film are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global bonding film suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Bonding Film Suppliers”.

Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the bonding film market and rates each bonding film producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity 2. Ability to gain market share

In this research study, leading players such as Rogers Corporation, Plitek, Pontacol AG, Formplast, Fastel Adhesives & Substrate Products, Dai Nippon Printing, Flextech Srl, and Chemtech are analyzed and profiled based on various parameters such as target markets, product mapping, selling strategies, production capabilities, geographic footprint, financial, new product developments, market share, innovation, and other benchmarks. Some of the features of this research study are as follows:

Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant / strategic positioning of players Leaders Contenders Visionaries Specialists



Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of bonding film, this more than 140-pages report will enable you to understand competitive landscape of bonding film market. It will allow you to determine which companies are better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share.