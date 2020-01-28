Retail Automation Market is booming worldwide according to a new research report

Global Retail Automation Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Retail Automation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Retail Automation market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Retail Automation market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Datalogic S.p.A., NCR Corporation, First Data Corporation, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, KUKA AG, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Retail automation is a set of automated processes that integrate software and hardware solutions to manage the retail activities such as inventory management, product management, workforce management, store audit, and others. Retail automation typically includes self-service processes and standalone kiosks that operate as fully automatic retail stores with the help of software integrations. Rise in margin pressure is driving the retailers to opt for unique solutions that can differentiate them in intense competition and increase in e-commerce activities across the globe has positively impacted the retail automation market.

The global retail automation market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, which is attributed to rise in need to optimize business processes and increase in need for centralized monitoring & controlling platform for inventory management. In addition, proliferation of mobile devices among consumers has increased the application areas of connected devices.

For example, with the help of a mobile application, the consumer can check or buy a product without having to wait in long queues. For instance, in September 2018, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched the next generation of an enterprise-class hand-held mobile computers that are designed for helping retail, transportation, manufacturing, and logistics companies.

The new generation computers are expected to empower workers to deliver a higher level of customer satisfaction and services. However, requirement of high initial investment is expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The global retail automation market is segmented based on type, implementation, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified Point-of-Sale (POS), barcode & RFID, electronic shelf label (ESL), camera, autonomous guided vehicle (AGV), and others.

Based on implementation, the market is bifurcated into in-store and warehouse. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Datalogic S.p.A., NCR Corporation, First Data Corporation, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, KUKA AG, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Type

- Point-of-Sale (POS)

- Barcode & RFID

- Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

- Camera

- Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

- Others



Implementation

- In-store

- Warehouse



End-User

- Hypermarkets

- Supermarkets

- Single Item Stores

- Fuel Stations

- Retail Pharmacies

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

