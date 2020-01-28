Global Electric AC Motors Market interpreted by a new report

Global Electric AC Motors Market - Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026
A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Electric AC Motors Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.
The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution,. these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
“The global electric AC motors market is estimated to reach USD 166.5 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period”
Electric AC Motors are adult stem cells, which are traditionally found in the bone marrow. However, they can also be parted from other available tissues including peripheral blood, cord blood, fallopian tube.
These stem cells mainly function for the replacement of damaged cell and tissues. The potential of these cell is to heal the damaged tissue with no pain to the individual.
Scientists are majorly focusing on developing new and innovative treatment options for the various chronic diseases like cancer. Additionally, the local governments have also taken various steps for promoting the use of these stem cells.
Key Market Growth Drivers
- The increasing automation in various industrial processes and use of electric AC motors in diverse applications such as healthcare, construction, automotive, and consumer goods among others is expected to support the market growth.
- Increasing use of electric AC motors in infrastructural development, and rising construction activities especially in the developing economies accelerates the market growth.
- Other driving factors include rising demand for household appliances, growing use in HVAC applications, and government support for development of high efficiency electric AC motors.
- Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the electric AC motors industry during the forecast period.
- The presence of emerging industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth
- Rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industry further support the strengthening of electric AC motors industry in the region
Report: www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=31978
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Vendors
The Global Electric AC Motors Market is primarily dominated by major companies like
- Siemens AG
- Kirloskar Electric Company
- Johnson Electric
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Baldor Electric Company
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- Ametek Inc.
- Asmo Co. Ltd.
- Franklin Electric Co. Inc.
- ABB Limited
Market Segmentation
Global Electric AC Motors Market has been divided into the following segments
Source Type:
- Induction AC Motors
- Synchronous AC Motors
Application:
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Report: www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=31978
Major Highlights of the Electric AC Motors Market
- In 2018, the Induction AC Motors segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue.
- Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market during 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period
- The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, coupled with high penetration of electric vehicles in countries such as China, and Japan increases the adoption of electric AC motors in the region.
- In 2018, the induction AC motors segment accounted for the highest share in the electric AC motors industry owing to the increasing demand from industries such as agriculture, paper & pulp, and chemicals.
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We have collaboration with many top publishers who have expertise in providing: Robust, detailed ...
For more information: