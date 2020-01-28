Adrenoleukodystrophy Market report reviews industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2019-2025

Adrenoleukodystrophy is a fatal progressive neurogenerative disorder affecting brain white matter. The common form of ALD is X-linked (X-ALD) and results from mutation of ABCD1 encoded very long chain fatty acid (VLCFA) transporter. It is clinically heterogeneous with the cerebral form being the most severe. X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) is a rare X-linked metabolic disorder caused by variants in the ABCD1 gene which causes a deficiency in adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP) and subsequent accumulation of very long chain fatty acids (VLCFA).

Adrenoleukodystrophy is an X-linked disorder that results from a defect in peroxisomal beta-oxidation of very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFA). The presence of VLCFA in myelin induces myelin instability, which results in an immune-mediated process in which the presentation of a lipid antigen may result in substantial myelin destruction.

The most common form of ALD is X-linked and results from mutation of the ABCD1 encoded very-long-chain fatty acid transporter. It is clinically heterogenous with the cerebral form of being the most severe.

It is diagnosed usually in boys between 4 and 8 years. The symptoms progress rapidly through declines in cognition, learning, and behavior to paralysis and ultimately to a vegetative state and death.

The spectrum of clinical features associated with ALDP mutation is broad, ranging from adrenocortical insufficiency to slowly progressive myelopathy to cerebral demyelination.

There are only two available treatments for childhood cerebral X-ALD: Lorenzo's Oil (a dietary supplement) and stem cell transplantation.

The former does not significantly improve clinical symptoms of the disease, while the latter has serious limitations. The current therapeutic option for the most severe ALD cases is bone marrow transplant; however, the procedure itself carries a substantial risk and is not always successful.

The treatment options for children at more advanced stages of X-ALD or the adult form of the disease are very limited.

Some of the key players involved in the development of the therapeutics for the treatment of Adrenoleukodystrophy include Minoryx Therapeutics; Bluebird bio; MedDay Pharmaceuticals; ReceptoPharm; Magenta Therapeutics; Orpheris; SOM Biotech; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Viking Therapeutics among others.

