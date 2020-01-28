Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market by growing technology trends interpreted by a new report

Growing government initiatives for telemedicine is anticipated to drive the market for tele-intensive care unit over the forecast period.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Component, the global tele-intensive care unit market was valued at US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global tele-intensive care unit market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global tele-intensive care unit market, based on the type is segmented as, centralized, decentralized, and others. In 2017, the centralized segment witnesses the largest market share.

Additionally, the decentralized segment is anticipated to grow at fastest growing rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the tele-intensive care unit market include, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ceiba-TeleICU, Banner Health, TeleICUCare, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, INTeleICU and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in July 2018, Royal Philips launched Japan’s first telemedicine intensive care (eICU) program at Showa University Hospital and Showa Koto Toyosu Hospital, designed to help improve the outcomes of high risk patients and advancing the globalization of critical care.

Global tele-intensive care unit market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine and increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. However, the regulatory barriers for telemedicine and high cost of treatment and expensive set-up act as a restraint for this market.

On the other hand, the development of tele-ICU in neurology and cardiology is likely to add novel opportunities for tele-intensive care unit market, in the coming years.

The direct patient care is provided by the doctors and nurses in the remote ICU who do not have to be intensivists themselves. Tele-ICUs offer a solution to this problem by enabling a relatively small number of intensivists to oversee the care of a large number of ICU patients.

Tele-ICU not only aids a critical role in the effective regional management of ICUs, but completely impacts the healthcare system.

The use of telemedicine to permit the remote monitoring of ICU patients and management of their care by specialty-trained clinicians is a growing trend in the U.S. health care system. The use of tele-ICU’s was prompted by the finding that the care of ICU patients by dedicated intensivists improves both patient and cost outcomes.

The telemedicine may potentially involve so many countries, and does actually comprise so many different domains (medicine, IT, privacy, and social security), makes it difficult to define the most adequate entity to regulate and control it. This lack of regulation and authority leaves European patients with some mistrust regarding the legal consequences of a treatment provided through telemedicine.

In addition, certain kinds of health professionals cannot count on a specific regulation all across Europe, as it happens with osteopaths, whom are regulated professionals only in seven European countries, a note that hampers the exact apprehension of the concepts of ‘health care professional’ and ‘health care provider’ as referred to on the Cross-border Healthcare Directive (although Article 3/f of this Directive remits to Article 3(1)(a) of Directive 2005/36/EC and to any person ‘considered to be an health professional according to the legislation of the Member State of treatment’).

The report segments the global tele-intensive care unit market as follows:



Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market - By Type



Centralized

Decentralized

Other (Hybrid)



Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market - By Component



Hardware

Therapeutic Devices

Computer Systems

Communication Lines

Software

