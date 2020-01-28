Patient Flow Management Market: shortage of nursing staff and doctors described in a new report

Integrated patient flow management systems segment is expected to drive the growth of patient flow management over the forecast period for product segment.

The North American geographies, especially the US is facing serious shortage of physicians and nursing staff, majorly due to the ageing population and impending retirements of the older physicians. According to the data published by Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the US is expected to face a shortage of up to 120,000 physicians by 2030, impacting patient care across the nation.

Other statistics reported by FirstQuoteHealth in June 2018 show that primary physicians have a projected lack be in the vicinity of 8,700 and 43,100 by 2030. Additionally, the country also faces a huge shortage of nursing staff owing to an influx of patients into our health system, the retirement of baby boomers.

The burden of resource shortage impacts nurses working in the profession due to piling up of the work. The rising shortage translates into increased wait time for patients, higher risks of mistakes and inappropriate personal attention to the patients in the hospitals.

The major players operating in the global patient flow management market include McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies among others. The market players are indulged into development and introduction of new products and services in the market to sustain their significance.

For instance, in April 2016, Care Logistics announced the availability of the Target LOS Tool. The tool is a web based program that assists hospital admissions staff quickly and easily allocate correct patient DRGs and lengths-of-stay targets, helping ensure appropriate care and reimbursements.

The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The patient flow management market by product is segmented into integrated and standalone. The standalone segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 68.2% in 2017.

With the inclusion of integrated solution, patient safety is also improved, with fewer instance of mistaken identity or errors associated with manual data handling

Healthcare is emerging as a lucrative target for cyber threats and breaches with misconfigured cloud storage buckets, weaponized ransom ware, and phishing emails being the most prominent ones. According to a survey published in the HIPAA Journal 2015, Healthcare Data Breach Statistics reports that there have been 955 major security breaches in healthcare in the last three years that have resulted in the exposure/theft of 135,060,443 healthcare records.

More than 41% of the population of the United States have had some of their protected health information exposed as a result of those breaches, which have been occurring at a rate of almost one a day over the past three years.

Patient-centric care is defined as healthcare system that establishes partnership among practitioners and patients to ensure the decisions are supportive of the patient’s demands and needs. In recent years, wireless technologies are built around the premise through which personalized data and interactions prompted by the patient are able to be managed by both the patient and provider.

Smartphones are known as significantly important tools that helps to change the health-related behaviors and to manage hospital schedules by patients and medical staff. These internet-based tools also contribute to make healthcare practices more easy and manageable by, collecting health data or healthcare information and offer services to the patients in terms of providing appropriate guidance regarding the concern physicist and the related details of the time availability and appointment scheduling.

Due to the easy access and vast variety of applications, the large number of people can use these have started using these tools to eliminate waiting times and get convenient appointments.

The report segments the global patient flow management market as follows:



Global Patient Flow Management Market - By Product



Integrated

Standalone



Global Patient Flow Management Market - By Type

Real-time locating systems

Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market



Global Patient Flow Management Market - By Component



Software

Hardware

Services

Consulting Services

Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services



Global Patient Flow Management Market - By Delivery Mode

Cloud Base

On-Premise

Web-Based

