Global Welding Materials Market to grow substantially during the forecast years till 2026

Global Welding Materials Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2026

A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Welding Materials Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc; these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

“The global welding materials market is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period”

Welding electrodes are developed from electrically conductive material, and are capable of conducting electric current to the weld. Consumable electrodes provide the filler metal of the weld puddle, and include welding wires, rods, plates, strips, wires and tapes, and combination electrodes.

Consumable electrodes include a variety of metals and alloys such as steel, aluminum, titanium, and copper. Non-consumable electrodes include rods and electrodes used in resistance welding.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The increasing automation in various industrial processes, and use of welding materials in diverse applications such as construction, automotive, and aerospace among others is expected to support the market growth.

Increasing use of welding materials in infrastructural development, and rising construction activities especially in the developing economies accelerates the market growth.

Other driving factors include increasing investments in energy infrastructure, industrialization, improving aesthetics of welds, urbanization, and growing development of new filler metals to improve purity.

Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the welding materials industry during the forecast period.

The presence of established industries such as manufacturing and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and increasing automation of industrial processes drive the market growth

Rapid industrialization and growth of construction industry further strengthen the welding materials industry

The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, coupled with increasing infrastructure development in countries such as China, and Japan increases the adoption of welding materials in the region

For more information on this report visit www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=31979

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

The Global Welding Materials Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

The Lincoln Electric Company

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ador Welding Ltd.

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Fronius International GmbH

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Iwatani Corporation

Colfax Corporation

Market Segmentation

Global Welding Materials Market has been divided into the following segments

Type:

Fluxes & Wires

Electrode & Filler Materials

Gases

Accessories

Others

Technology:

Resistance Welding

Arc Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Others

Technology:

Automotive and Transportation

Power

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE COPY @ www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=31979

Major Highlights of the Welding Materials Market

In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue during 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period