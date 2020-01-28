Global Welding Materials Market to grow substantially during the forecast years till 2026

Global Welding Materials Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2026
“The global welding materials market is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period”
Welding electrodes are developed from electrically conductive material, and are capable of conducting electric current to the weld. Consumable electrodes provide the filler metal of the weld puddle, and include welding wires, rods, plates, strips, wires and tapes, and combination electrodes.
Consumable electrodes include a variety of metals and alloys such as steel, aluminum, titanium, and copper. Non-consumable electrodes include rods and electrodes used in resistance welding.
Key Market Growth Drivers
- The increasing automation in various industrial processes, and use of welding materials in diverse applications such as construction, automotive, and aerospace among others is expected to support the market growth.
- Increasing use of welding materials in infrastructural development, and rising construction activities especially in the developing economies accelerates the market growth.
- Other driving factors include increasing investments in energy infrastructure, industrialization, improving aesthetics of welds, urbanization, and growing development of new filler metals to improve purity.
- Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the welding materials industry during the forecast period.
- The presence of established industries such as manufacturing and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and increasing automation of industrial processes drive the market growth
- Rapid industrialization and growth of construction industry further strengthen the welding materials industry
- The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, coupled with increasing infrastructure development in countries such as China, and Japan increases the adoption of welding materials in the region
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Vendors
The Global Welding Materials Market is primarily dominated by major companies like
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Praxair Technology, Inc.
- Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.
- The Lincoln Electric Company
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Ador Welding Ltd.
- Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Fronius International GmbH
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
- Iwatani Corporation
- Colfax Corporation
Market Segmentation
Global Welding Materials Market has been divided into the following segments
Type:
- Fluxes & Wires
- Electrode & Filler Materials
- Gases
- Accessories
- Others
Technology:
- Resistance Welding
- Arc Welding
- Ultrasonic Welding
- Oxy-Fuel Welding
- Laser Beam Welding
- Others
Technology:
- Automotive and Transportation
- Power
- Oil and Gas
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Others
Major Highlights of the Welding Materials Market
- In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue.
- Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue during 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period
