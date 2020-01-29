Gold Nanoparticles Market significant growth overview, competitive players and forecast available in the latest report

Gold nanoparticles, also known as gold colloids, are preferred materials in multiple fields owing to their unique optical and physical properties. These are the most stable metal nanoparticles. These particles are readily synthesized, bio-inert, readily dispersed, and readily functionalized.

Gold nanoparticles are manufactured as nanocages, nonorods, nanoshells, nanospheres, nanocubes, nanostars, or nanoclusters. They are widely used in applications where targeted delivery of drugs and other biomolecules is desired.

gold colloids allow detection of biomarkers of various diseases and conditions. In addition, gold nanoparticles are also as optical imaging probes.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Expedeon Ltd.

Goldsol Inc.

Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

nanoComposix

NanoHybrids

Nanopartz Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

The global gold nanoparticles market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry. Based on application, the market is segmented as imaging, targeted drug delivery, sensors, probes, in-vitro diagnostics, catalysis, and others.

On the basis of the end-use industry the market is segmented as electronics, healthcare, chemicals, and others.

