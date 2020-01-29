Epigenetics Market upcoming challenges, opportunities and forecast from 2017-2025 available in the latest report

In recent years, the psychologists are focusing to pioneer the fields of epigenetics and neurogenetics to introduce better therapies and treatment for brain related disorders.

According to a new market research study titled 'epigenetics Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by product, technology, application and end user. The global epigenetics market is estimated to account for US$ 2,611.57Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 991.45Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global epigenetics market and the factors driving the market along with those fact as restraint to its growth.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…tech-10253

The psychologists are putting their efforts that vastly improving the treatments for mental illness and neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). For the research and development in this field, many individual institutes such as, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the National Institute of Mental Health providing generous funding in the epigenetics area.

Moreover, in the year 2014 and 2016, the NIDA grants $12 million to each two groups for the research about the link between behavior related to drug abuse and genes. The neurogenetics addresses gene-related phenomena which is related to the brain and central nervous system.

Where the epigenetics comprises the opportunity to examine and control the behavioral influences on genetic programming.

The epigenetics provide new tools for enabling this work to proceed with unprecedented accuracy. With the new technology, researchers collect specific DNA samples from various sources such as, blood or saliva and brain tissue to observe the DNA sequence and map out in fine detail about the methylation patterns within a particular gene segment or even a single gene.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/TIPHE100000971/

Thus, the use of the neuroepigenetics to diagnose the neurodevelopmental disorders is likely to contribute a potential market growth in the forecast period.



The application segment of the epigenetics market is classified into metabolic diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases and other applications. In 2017, the oncology segment held the largest share of 46.2% of the market, by application.

Epigenetic modification plays an important role in the development of adult and pediatric cancer. The rate of the cancer is considerably increasing worldwide.

For instance, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), approximately 1.66 million new cancer cases were estimated, in 2015.

The epigenetics offers prodigious potential for the identification of biomarkers that can be used to detect and diagnose cancer in its earliest stages. The initiation of the cancer involves several molecular changes that include epigenetic alterations.

The abnormal epigenetic modifications subsidize to tumorigenesis and helps in resistance to cancer therapy by activating oncogenes and deactivating tumor suppressor genes that involved in the immune response. Moreover, it affects the tumor heterogeneity and helps in suppressing the terminal differentiation.

Thus, owing to the above development for therapies for cancer in the market are likely to propel the growth of the epigenetics market by application in the forecast period.



Key industry players operating in the field of epigenetics across the globe include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABCAM Plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., New England Biolabs (NEB), and Illumina Inc.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/TIPHE100000971/

The report segments the global epigenetics market as follows:

Global epigenetics Market - By Product

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Instruments & Consumables

Bioinformatics Tools Global epigenetics Market - By Technology

Histone Modification

DNA Methylation

Others

Global epigenetics Market - By Application

Metabolic Diseases

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Global Epigenetics Market - By End User

Academics & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations