Chronic Total Occlusion Market to witness excellent long-term growth outlook according to a new research report

Driving factors such as, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, side effects and risks associated with CTO procedures can hamper market growth.

According to a new market research study titled 'chronic total occlusion Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by equipment and end user. The global chronic total occlusion market is estimated to account for US$ 516.1 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 280.7 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global chronic total occlusion market and the factors driving the market along with those fact as restraint to its growth.

The selection of initial and subsequent CTO crossing strategies depends on the angiographic characteristics of the lesion, as well as the operator's experience and level of expertise. The hybrid algorithm for CTO crossing provides a simple, yet comprehensive, approach and is commonly used in North America.

The hybrid approach to CTO PCI advocates dual coronary injection, careful and structured review of the angiogram, and flexibility with use of all crossing strategies (i.e., antegrade wire escalation, antegrade dissection reentry, and the retrograde.

There is increasing evidence demonstrating that application of the hybrid algorithm is both safe and effective, even among challenging patient and lesion subgroups. This promising technology will help in the removal of the heart diseases related problems and are expected to be prevalent future trend in chronic total occlusion market.

The equipment segment of the chronic total occlusion market is classified into micro catheters, guide wires, crossing devices and re-entry devices. In 2017, the guidewires segment held the largest share of 41.9% of the market, by equipment.

The guide wires are developed for the navigation of vessels to reach a lesion or vessel segment. Once the tip of the device arrives at its destination, it acts as a guide that larger catheters can rapidly follow for easier delivery to the treatment site.

Guide wires generally have a floppy tip and a stiff body to enable easy tip navigation, with good push ability offered by the stiffer section of the wire. Some wires are coated with a polymer, such as silicone or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), for increasing lubricity.

Hydrophilic coatings reduce friction during deployment and for easier movement in tortuous vessels.

The guide wires are considered by their steerability, pushability, torque and opacity. For operators performing transradial CTO PCI, accessibility of 300-cm long guidewires and guidewire extensions is important, as the trapping technique for exchanging over-the-wire to rapid exchange equipment.

Some of the manufacturers of the guide wires are Boston Scientific, Asahi Intecc, Terumo, Vascular Solutions, and others. Owing to the factors mentioned above, the guide wires market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.



Key industry players operating in the field of chronic total occlusion across the globe include ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD, SoundBite Medical Solutions, Integer Holdings Corporation, Baylis Medical Company, Inc, SPECTRANETICS, C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Cordis, and Abbott.

The report segments the global chronic total occlusion market as follows:

Global chronic total occlusion Market - By Equipment

Micro Catheters

Guide Wires

Crossing Devices

Re-Entry Devices



Global Chronic total occlusion Market - By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others