Infant Nutrition Market report reviews industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2026

Emphasis on Infant Formula (First Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula, Specialty Baby Formula), by Baby Food (Prepared Food, Dried Food, Other Baby Foods), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and Region/Country

Good nutrition is essential for the growth and development that occurs during an infant’s first year of life. When developing infants are fed the appropriate types and amounts of foods, their health is promoted.

Positive and supportive feeding attitudes and techniques demonstrated by the caregiver help infants develop healthy attitudes toward foods, themselves, and others. Throughout the first year, many physiological changes occur that allow infants to consume foods of varying composition and texture.

As an infant’s mouth, tongue, and digestive tract mature, the infant shifts from being able to only suckle, swallow and take in liquid foods, such as breast milk or infant formula, to being able to chew and receive a wide variety of complementary foods. As infants mature, their food and feeding patterns must continually change.

For proper growth and development, an infant must obtain an adequate amount of essential nutrients by consuming appropriate quantities and types of foods. During infancy, a period of rapid growth, nutrient requirements per pound of body weight are proportionally higher than at any other time in the life cycle.

An increase in women working population is the key driving factor that has driven the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula has further propelled the market growth.

However, concerns related to food safety and the decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on baby food, the market is fragmented into prepared food, dried food, and other baby foods. Busy lifestyles and increasing preference for ease of cooking and various product launches that are free from preservatives and residues of fertilizers and pesticides have increased the demand for infant nutrition across the globe.

Based on the sales channel, the market is segmented into online and offline channels. Owing to growing smartphone penetration, as well as technological advancements has influenced the market growth.

Moreover, various discounts offered by various online shopping portals on electronic products while ordering from mobile applications has further contributed to the growth of the infant nutrition market.

Based on the market segment by infant formula, the market is mainly bifurcated into First Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula and Specialty Baby Formula.

For better understanding on the market dynamics of Infant Nutrition market, detailed analysis was conducted for different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe ( United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific) and Rest of World

Some of the major players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., Bellamy's Australia Limited, Danone S.A., FrieslandCampina, Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson), Nestlé S.A., Perrigo Company Plc, Parent's Choice Infant Formula and The Kraft Heinz Company

