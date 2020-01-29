Bone Scan Market report structure scrutinized in the new analysis

An Exclusive Bone Scan Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Bone Scan Market By Type, By Application, By Region - North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

A bone scan is a test of nuclear medicine that is mostly used to diagnose bone diseases such as arthritis and bone cancer. It includes an injection of radioactive material and a bone scan. Carestream Health, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company. discussed in a new market research report

Radioactive material or tracer is injected into a vein, and after that, the material, the radiologist performs a bone scan. The radiologist may perform the bone scan in phases depending upon the condition, such as the presence of bone disease or cancer.

The Bone Scan Market is anticipated to grow in the market by the rising prevalence of the bone disease, increasing demand for imaging devices such as MRI, CT scan, SPECT scan, and increasing health care services are driving the growth of the market. However, the efficiency of the bone scan may restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on medical devices influences market growth.

Top Players:

1. Carestream Health, Inc.

2. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

3. General Electric Company

4. Hitachi, Ltd.

5. Hologic, Inc.

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

8. Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd.

9. Siemens

10. Toshiba Corporation

The Bone Scan Market is segmented on the basis of product, application and by end user.

Based on product the market is segmented as radiopharmaceuticals and imaging devices. Further, On the basis of imaging devices the market is categorized as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT) and others.

On the basis of application the market is categorized as fractures, arthritis, Paget's disease of bone, cancer originating in bone and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in bone scan market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bone scan market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Target Audience for the Report on the Bone Scan Market:

• Manufactures

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Distributors

• Investors

• Governments

• Equity research firms

• Consultants

