Waste Heat Boiler Market Breakdown, Improvement And New Alternatives and Forecasts to 2027

The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.

The increasing focus towards the development of efficient energy solutions and various government programs for the implementation of the waste heat boiler is driving the waste heat boiler market. With increasing energy prices, industries are highly focused on implementing a waste heat recovery system.

It is one the key area of research to reduce fuel consumption, improve production efficiency, and lower harmful emissions.

Companies Mentioned:-

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nooter/Eriksen

The Bosch Group

Thermax Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

GLOBAL WASTE HEAT BOILER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Waste Heat Temperature

Medium Temperature

High Temperature

Ultra-High Temperature

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Waste Heat Source

Oil Engine Exhaust

Gas Engine Exhaust

Gas Turbine Exhaust

Incinerator Exit Gases

Kiln & Furnace Gases

Others

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Orientation

Horizontal

Vertical

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By End-user

Power Generation Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Others

