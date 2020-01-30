Oral Care Market investigated in the latest research

Global Oral Care Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Oral Care market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Oral Care market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Oral Care market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Global oral care market valued approximately USD 41.90 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Growing incidences of dental caries coupled with rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene increasing geriatric population are key driving factors of the market. In addition, introduction of innovative products such as electronically powered toothbrushes, light optic teeth whiteners and nanotech toothbrushes is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

However, side effects of dental care products is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of dental caries, increasing awareness for oral health. According to Global Burden of Diseases study in 2016, the oral diseases affect half of the world's population which is approximately 3.58 billion people with dental carries in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed.

it is estimated that globally, 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth in 2016, of which 486 million children suffer from carries of primary teeth. adoption of oral care products such as dentures is also growing due to rising geriatric population globally and increasing interest of people for cosmetic whitening products.

Thus, with the growing incidences of dental caries driving the market growth.



The regional analysis of global oral care market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The whole market is dominated by Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to contribute more than 43% revenue share in the total market.

Asia Pacific oral care market was valued about $18.18 billion in 2017 that is estimated to reach about $25.43 billion by 2025. Moreover, Europe is projected to be growing at the highest CAGR i.e.

4.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The region accounts for the highest population in the world and is witnessing growing availability of an array of dental products, growing health conscious consumer base in developing countries such as India and China are few factors that are promoting the demand of oral hygiene in Asia-Pacific region.

On the basis of product segment, the global oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes and accessories, mouth washes and rinses, dental accessories and ancillaries, denture products, and dental prosthesis and cleaning solutions. The market is dominated by the Toothpaste segment throughout the forecast period, estimated to be valued about $20.53 billion by 2025.

The market growth is primarily driven by the launch of various product variants by market players at affordable prices. Introduction of various innovative products such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes are anticipated to drive the market growth.



On the basis of distribution channel, the global oral care market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distributions, and dental dispensaries. The market is anticipated to be dominated by consumer stores segment throughout the forecast period 2018-2025.

Online distribution segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of about 5.6%over the forecast period. The increasing inclination of consumers towards online purchase of grocery, availability of various premium brands on discounted prices online is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The qualitative research report on ‘Oral Care market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The Oral Care Market report mainly includes the major company profiles with their annual sales & revenue, business strategies, company major products, profits, industry growth parameters, industry contribution on a global and regional level. This report covers the global Oral Care Market performance in terms of value and sales volume contribution.

In-depth information on manufacturer share, business revenue, price, and gross profit & margin, product figure, product advantage and disadvantage comparison & many more for business intelligence.

The Oral Care Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Oral Care Market industry. The report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced Market intelligence which plays a crucial part in strategizing.

Geographical Breakdown based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and Market demand and supply scenarios. The report provides an in-depth insight into the global Oral Care Market industry covering all important parameters that cover Market Challenge, Driver, and Key Economic Indicators of Countries, Business Revenue Share, Distribution by Region, Downstream Consumer, and Cost Structure & Forecast.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Market Segmentation:

By Product:



Toothpastes

Toothbrushes and Accessories

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions



By Distribution Channel:



Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Oral Care industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Oral Care industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables.

The report answers future development trend of Oral Care based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Oral Care Market.

Key Questions Answered:

How much is the Oral Care Market worth?

At what Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be the Oral Care Market grows?

Which industry vertical segment is expected to be the most lucrative growth in the Oral Care Market forecast period?

Who are the top players in Oral Care Market?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

Which region or sub – segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the Oral Care market?

What are the key companies operating in the Oral Care market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

The report covers the following chapters

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Oral Care market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.



Chapter 1: Oral Care Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.



Chapter 2: Oral Care Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.



Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Oral Care.



Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Oral Care.



Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Oral Care by Regions.



Chapter 6: Oral Care Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).



Chapter 7: Oral Care Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Oral Care.



Chapter 9: Oral Care Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.



Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.



Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.



Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.



Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

