At 27+% Chatbot Market to hit $9475.1 million by 2027 according to a new research report

Chatbot Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Usage (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform) End-user (Education, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Others)

Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience. Growing Popularity for Artificial Intelligence Technology discussed in a new market research report

With the increasing business complexities and high adoption of artificial intelligence across the industries, the market for Chatbots is expected to surge during the forecast period.

The emergence of advanced-driver-assistance systems like adaptive braking, self-parking, backup cameras, and automatic cruise control that further increase the passenger safety in the vehicles. Shared mobility services is another trend buzzing in the automobile ecosystem.

A strong internet infrastructure coupled with cars that would be able to communicate with the rider and amongst each other regarding their availabilities and route mapping would form a trend in the upcoming few years. Highly advanced sensors are anticipated to be integrated into these vehicles for efficient communications to happen and therefore, these automotive electronic trends are anticipated to present good opportunities for the chatbot market players to cache in.

Chatbot Market - Strategic Insights & Industry Developments:

Strategic partnership with technology companies to help them in intelligence engagement of the customers was observed as the most adopted strategy in global chatbot market.

2019: Artificial Solutions signed a partnership agreement with Deloitte. According to the agreement the Deloitte professionals would be able to use Artificial Solutions’ conversational AI platform, Teneo to cater to the increasing demand for natural language applications.

This would help the company to gain a stronger position in the chatbot market.

2018: CX Company announced an investment of 4 Mn Euro to support its Digital Customer Engagement Technology Business in Europe. This investment is aimed to expand the sales of the company in the core European markets and gain a significant share of the chatbot market.

2018: Avaya Holdings Corp expanded its partnership with Verint Systems Inc. with the aim of introducing cloud deployments for Avaya Workforce Engagement Management and improving customer experience through operational intelligence in contact center.

This is expected to help the company gain a competitive position in the chatbot market

The introduction of NLO and NLP technologies in chatbot solution is a boon for contact centers. Call centers leveraging Chatbots can serve a large number of customers through the day without any issues.

They provide 24/7 assistance and boost the overall productivity of the business. Various trends witnessed in chatbot market are communication transforming via chatbot, integrating CRM, natural language programming, Chatbot app development with Quick Problem-Solving Abilities, consumer analytics and insights, NLO technology for automated calling, and others.

