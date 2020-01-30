New release: Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Explosive Detector Suppliers

Competitive analysis and leadership study of the top 10 vendors in the explosive detector market based on an evaluation of various parameters such as product positioning, financial strength, innovation capabilities, market share, geographic footprint, and selling strategies

Major players in explosive detector market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the explosive detector market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand.

It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.

Over the years, the level of demand for explosive detectors has increased due to rise in terrorist activities across the globe. Explosive detector is used for a variety of end use industries, such as aviation, military and defense, commercial, cargo and transport, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11%.

The major growth drivers for this market are rise in terrorist activities across the globe, government legislations for enhanced security screening, and increasing demand for safety and security in aviation industry.

Firms that produce explosive detector are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global explosive detector suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Explosive Detector Suppliers”.

Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the explosive detector market and rates each explosive detector producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity 2. Ability to gain market share

In this research study, leading players such as Safran, Smiths Group, L-3 Communications, OSI Systems, Nuctech, Implant Sciences, Flir Systems, and Chemring are analyzed and profiled based on various parameters such as target markets, product mapping, selling strategies, production capabilities, geographic footprint, financial, new product developments, market share, innovation, and other benchmarks. Some of the features of this research study are as follows:

Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant / strategic positioning of players Leaders Contenders Visionaries Specialists



Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

Designed for the industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of explosive detector, this more than 140-pages report will enable you to understand competitive landscape of explosive detector market. It will allow you to determine which companies are better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share.